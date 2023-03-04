Got masses of zucchini? Make Nicola Galloway's delicious autumn soups

Nicola Galloway shares two delicious recipes that highlight the season’s best.

With autumn comes cooler nights to complement the warmer days.

It is about this time of year when I start to prepare soups again.

In the first days of autumn, the summer produce (or at least what we often consider as summer produce) is bringing the goodness.

Corn, zucchini & smoked fish chowder

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s corn, zucchini & smoked fish chowder.

For this soup I make the most of the harvest with corn, zucchini and potatoes.

Plus the addition of smoked fish for a flavour boost that works so well in a chowder.

Curry, beans and zucchini

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s curry, beans and zucchini.

Curry spices are combined with a fresh tomato sauce that the produce is gently cooked in.

