Got masses of zucchini? Make Nicola Galloway's delicious autumn soups
With autumn comes cooler nights to complement the warmer days.
It is about this time of year when I start to prepare soups again.
In the first days of autumn, the summer produce (or at least what we often consider as summer produce) is bringing the goodness.
READ MORE:
* Nicola Galloway's recipes make the most of late season plums
* Summer pasta salad with tomato dressing recipe
* Broccoli and bean salad with sultanas and almonds recipe
Corn, zucchini & smoked fish chowder
For this soup I make the most of the harvest with corn, zucchini and potatoes.
Plus the addition of smoked fish for a flavour boost that works so well in a chowder.
Curry, beans and zucchini
Curry spices are combined with a fresh tomato sauce that the produce is gently cooked in.
Your Weekend