Got masses of zucchini? Make Nicola Galloway's delicious autumn soups

05:00, Mar 04 2023
Nicola Galloway shares two delicious recipes that highlight the season’s best.
Nicola Galloway
With autumn comes cooler nights to complement the warmer days.

It is about this time of year when I start to prepare soups again.

In the first days of autumn, the summer produce (or at least what we often consider as summer produce) is bringing the goodness.

Corn, zucchini & smoked fish chowder

Nicola Galloway’s corn, zucchini & smoked fish chowder.
Nicola Galloway
For this soup I make the most of the harvest with corn, zucchini and potatoes.

Plus the addition of smoked fish for a flavour boost that works so well in a chowder.

Get the recipe here

Curry, beans and zucchini

Nicola Galloway’s curry, beans and zucchini.
Nicola Galloway
Curry spices are combined with a fresh tomato sauce that the produce is gently cooked in.

Get the recipe here

 

