The Caker's boysenberry, honey and fresh mint cake recipe

I love using fresh herbs in my baking, and mint is one of my all-time favourites. Add it to berries and honey, and the result is a beautifully fresh and vibrant cake.

Because of the honey in this cake, it gets brown quite quickly, so just keep an eye on it as it bakes. This cake is gluten free because it uses buckwheat flour, which has a beautiful nutty flavour.

Gluten free boysenberry, honey and fresh mint cake

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Ready in: 1 hour 30 minutes

Serves: 12

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Lychee, lime and fresh mint cake

* Recipe: Basil, peach, ricotta and honey cake

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's upside-down green apple and fresh mint cake



Ingredients

For the cake:

250g butter, softened

125g ground almonds

4 eggs

125g buckwheat flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 cup honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

About 30 fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

150g fresh or frozen boysenberries

For the filling:

3 tbsp boysenberry or blackberry jam

For the topping:

1 tbsp icing sugar for dusting

A few fresh mint leaves

Directions

Preheat oven to 170C fan bake. Line two 22cm cake tins with baking paper.