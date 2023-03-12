The Caker's boysenberry, honey and fresh mint cake recipe
I love using fresh herbs in my baking, and mint is one of my all-time favourites. Add it to berries and honey, and the result is a beautifully fresh and vibrant cake.
Because of the honey in this cake, it gets brown quite quickly, so just keep an eye on it as it bakes. This cake is gluten free because it uses buckwheat flour, which has a beautiful nutty flavour.
Gluten free boysenberry, honey and fresh mint cake
Prep time: 20 minutes
Bake time: 30 minutes
Ready in: 1 hour 30 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients
For the cake:
250g butter, softened
125g ground almonds
4 eggs
125g buckwheat flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 cup honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
About 30 fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
150g fresh or frozen boysenberries
For the filling:
3 tbsp boysenberry or blackberry jam
For the topping:
1 tbsp icing sugar for dusting
A few fresh mint leaves
Directions
Preheat oven to 170C fan bake. Line two 22cm cake tins with baking paper.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter until pale, light and fluffy. Add the ground almonds and beat in the eggs, one at a time. Gradually add in the flour and baking powder.
Fold in the honey, vanilla and chopped mint leaves, being careful not to overmix.
Evenly divide the batter between the two tins and dot in the boysenberries, pressing down lightly with a spoon.
Bake for approximately 30 minutes or until golden in colour, springy to the touch and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
Allow the cakes to cool for around 10 minutes before turning onto a cooling rack.
Once the cakes are cool, spread some jam onto one layer and place the other one on top to form a sandwich.
Top with a dusting of icing sugar and fresh mint leaves.
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
