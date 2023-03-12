Cloudy Kitchen's chewy chocolate cookies recipe

These are everything I want in a chocolate cookie - super easy to make with no chill time, a little bit chewy and a little bit puffy. I roll mine in sugar for a slightly crunchy finish - feel free to add a raw sugar or a sanding sugar for a more sparkly finish.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 15 minutes

Makes: 20 cookies

300g plain flour

50g Dutch process cocoa powder, sifted

Pinch of salt

¾ tsp baking soda

225g butter, at room temperature

200g brown sugar

100g white sugar

1 size 8 egg (50g not including the shell), at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

White sugar for rolling

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Line three baking trays with baking paper. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large bowl using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until combined. Add the flour and cocoa mixture and beat on low until just incorporated.

Using a cookie scoop, scoop 2 tbsp of mixture at a time (about 40g). Roll into a ball using your hands, then roll generously in granulated sugar. Place on the baking tray, leaving room to spread (I had 8 cookies per baking tray).

Bake one tray at a time for 11-12 minutes, until the cookies have puffed up and are beginning to crack on the tops, and the edges are set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking tray for 15 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.