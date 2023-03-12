Weekend baking: Sweet treats for a mint chocolate dream

05:00, Mar 12 2023
A boysenberry mint cake and chewy chocolate cookies – happy Sunday baking!
Jorden Rondel
A boysenberry mint cake and chewy chocolate cookies – happy Sunday baking!

Whether you’re feeling like a bright and jammy cake with fresh garden mint or some chewy, chocolatey cookies you can make in minutes, these two Sunday baking recipes are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Cloudy Kitchen’s chewy chocolate cookies

Erin Clarkson
These are everything I want in a chocolate cookie - super easy to make with no chill time, a little bit chewy and a little bit puffy.

The Caker’s gluten free boysenberry, honey and fresh mint cake

The Caker's boysenberry, honey and fresh mint cake.
Jordan Rondel
The Caker's boysenberry, honey and fresh mint cake.

I love using fresh herbs in my baking, and mint is one of my all-time favourites. Add it to berries and honey, and the result is a beautifully fresh and vibrant cake.

