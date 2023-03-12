Pasta with mussels, guanciale, mascarpone and herbs recipe
As I write this, the devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle is still so raw. It has forced the rest of us to realise how much we took for granted the fruit and vegetable basket that is the East Coast. Produce supply is haywire at the moment, and will be so for months to come. Think to support them however you can.
In the meantime, mussels are one thing that never really seem to be out of supply. They’ve always been a little underrated, and for what they are, they’re incredibly cheap. Surf, turf and cream - what’s not to like?
Much needed comfort food, among all the madness.
PASTA WITH MUSSELS, GUANCIALE, MASCARPONE AND HERBS
PREP TIME: 20 MINS
COOK TIME: 30 MINS
SERVES: 4-6
INGREDIENTS
Olive oil
3 cloves garlic
1.5kg live mussels
½ cup white wine
100g guanciale, pancetta or streaky bacon, finely chopped
250g casarecce or penne pasta
2-3 tbsp mascarpone
Two large handfuls of flat-leafed parsley
Sea salt and black pepper
1 lemon
METHOD
In a large pot over a moderately high heat, add a little oil and the garlic. Fry for a minute or so until fragrant, then tip in the mussels and wine. Once it starts bubbling up, pop the lid on and let the mussels steam for 10-15 minutes until the shells have opened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool down.
In the meantime, in a large frying pan, add the guanciale and fry gently until lovely and crisp. Take care not to let it burn. Remove from the pan using a slotted spoon, leaving the liquid fat in the pan (you will use this in a minute). Set both aside.
Remove the mussels from the shells, removing any bits of beard and the tongues. Discard any mussels that haven’t opened.
Chop the mussels in half. Strain the leftover liquid into a saucepan and boil over a high heat until you are left with about half a cup. Set aside.
As the liquid is reducing, cook the pasta in plenty of salted water until al dente.
Reheat the guanciale fat in the pan and add the mussels. Pour in the strained and reduced mussel liquid and let it bubble up. Add the pasta with a few tablespoons of pasta cooking water. Swirl everything around the pan, letting the liquid continue to reduce and thicken.
Stir in the mascarpone and the chopped parsley. Taste and season. Finally, mix in the crisp guanciale. Scatter over a bit of lemon zest and juice, and serve immediately.
