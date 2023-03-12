Pasta with mussels, guanciale, mascarpone and herbs recipe

As I write this, the devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle is still so raw. It has forced the rest of us to realise how much we took for granted the fruit and vegetable basket that is the East Coast. Produce supply is haywire at the moment, and will be so for months to come. Think to support them however you can.

In the meantime, mussels are one thing that never really seem to be out of supply. They’ve always been a little underrated, and for what they are, they’re incredibly cheap. Surf, turf and cream - what’s not to like?

Much needed comfort food, among all the madness.

PASTA WITH MUSSELS, GUANCIALE, MASCARPONE AND HERBS

PREP TIME: 20 MINS

COOK TIME: 30 MINS

SERVES: 4-6

Sam Mannering Mussels pasta

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil

3 cloves garlic

1.5kg live mussels

½ cup white wine

100g guanciale, pancetta or streaky bacon, finely chopped

250g casarecce or penne pasta

2-3 tbsp mascarpone

Two large handfuls of flat-leafed parsley

Sea salt and black pepper

1 lemon

METHOD