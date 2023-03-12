Flex your mussels with Sam Mannering's weekend recipes

As the country faces the prospect of produce shortages, Sunday’s resident chef, Sam Mannering, says it’s time to look at one underrated ingredient that’s always in supply – mussels. They’ve always been a little underrated, and for what they are, they’re incredibly cheap.

READ MORE:

* Sam Mannering's Sunday recipes: Meat on sticks, but make it fancy

* Recipe: Sam Mannering's Chicken, cucumber, chilli and dill

* Sam Mannering's pear gingerbread



PASTA WITH MUSSELS, GUANCIALE, MASCARPONE AND HERBS

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s pasta with mussels and guanciale.

Surf, turf and cream - what’s not to like? Much needed comfort food, among all the madness.

MUSSELS WITH CHINESE CHILLI, CUCUMBER AND DILL

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s chilli, cucumber and dill mussels.

You know that moment, when you have a few friends over for dinner, when the first drink has been had and it’s time for a little savoury snack-ette but not quite time for dinner? That’s what these are for.