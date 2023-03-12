Flex your mussels with Sam Mannering's weekend recipes
As the country faces the prospect of produce shortages, Sunday’s resident chef, Sam Mannering, says it’s time to look at one underrated ingredient that’s always in supply – mussels. They’ve always been a little underrated, and for what they are, they’re incredibly cheap.
PASTA WITH MUSSELS, GUANCIALE, MASCARPONE AND HERBS
Get the recipe here
Surf, turf and cream - what’s not to like? Much needed comfort food, among all the madness.
MUSSELS WITH CHINESE CHILLI, CUCUMBER AND DILL
Get the recipe here
You know that moment, when you have a few friends over for dinner, when the first drink has been had and it’s time for a little savoury snack-ette but not quite time for dinner? That’s what these are for.
Sunday Magazine