Flex your mussels with Sam Mannering's weekend recipes

05:00, Mar 12 2023
David White stuff.co.nz
Chef Sam Mannering's top kitchen tips.

As the country faces the prospect of produce shortages, Sunday’s resident chef, Sam Mannering, says it’s time to look at one underrated ingredient that’s always in supply – mussels. They’ve always been a little underrated, and for what they are, they’re incredibly cheap.

PASTA WITH MUSSELS, GUANCIALE, MASCARPONE AND HERBS

Sam Mannering's pasta with mussels and guanciale.
Sam Mannering
Sam Mannering’s pasta with mussels and guanciale.

Get the recipe here

Surf, turf and cream - what’s not to like? Much needed comfort food, among all the madness.

MUSSELS WITH CHINESE CHILLI, CUCUMBER AND DILL

Sam Mannering's chilli, cucumber and dill mussels.
Sam Mannering
Sam Mannering’s chilli, cucumber and dill mussels.

Get the recipe here

You know that moment, when you have a few friends over for dinner, when the first drink has been had and it’s time for a little savoury snack-ette but not quite time for dinner? That’s what these are for.

