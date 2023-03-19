Medovnik (layered Russian honey cake) with peaches recipe
This one is a bit of fun - some “therapeutic” effort required, but as far as celebration cakes go, it’s up there.
There are variations of medovnik, medovik or miodownik, depending on where you are, all over Central and Eastern Europe - Poland, Ukraine, Russia and the Baltic States.
It became vastly popular during the Soviet era, in spite of the apparent fact that it seems to have been developed by chefs working in the Imperial Russian court in the early 19th century. Tsarina Elizabeth of Russia, the wife of Alexander I, absolutely hated honey more than anything else in the world (which to me is beyond peculiar).
A new pastry chef at court, ignorant of his new mistress’ near-pathological aversion, made a traditional Slavic honey cake in layers with sour cream icing, and the Empress, far from having a meltdown, absolutely loved it and made it a court staple. Miodownik, or chonek łejkech, is a popular Jewish wedding cake and is fairly similar.
My approach is rustic, as I’m sure you can see. Medovnik is usually a lot more visually refined, but I preferred a simpler, more accessible approach, since we’re not all pastry chefs.
The peaches aren’t particularly traditional, but they’re in season, and bloody delicious. The dark sanguine peaches are best, but use what you can find; any in-season stonefruit would be fab.
MEDOVNIK - OR - A LAYERED HONEY CAKE, WITH SANGUINE PEACHES
PREP TIME: 2 HOURS
COOK TIME: APPROX 1 HOUR
SERVES: AT LEAST TEN GREEDY PEOPLE
Ingredients:
100g caster sugar
140g honey
70g butter
1 ½ tsp baking powder
3 eggs
350g plain flour
ICING:
700g sour cream
200ml cream
250g honey (keep more at hand in case)
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
A few drops of orange essence
4-5 sanguine peaches, sliced
1 tbsp brown sugar
Method:
Preheat the oven to 200C. Grease and line as many cake tins that you have of the same size - I used a standard 20cm collapsible cake tin - and two or three is ideal. It is important they are the same size.
In a small saucepan over a low-ish heat, combine the caster sugar, honey and butter and gently warm until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and allow to cool down, until it is just warm.
-
Sift in the baking powder and fold into the mix. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well in between each one.
-
Sift in the flour and mix well to create a dough. Use about 3 tbsp of batter per tin and spread out using a palette knife or wet hands into a pancake thin layer, making sure you go to the edges. Bake each batch for about 6-10 minutes, depending on how fierce your oven is, until you have golden brown, slightly risen cakes. Pop each on a rack to cool.
-
You should end up with about 6 flat cakes. Depending on how high you want your cake, you may want to do another batch. Leave them to cool completely.
-
For the icing, beat together all ingredients until lovely and thick. Taste and see if it needs more honey - adjust according to your tastes.
-
Place one of the cakes on a serving dish, and spread over a layer of icing. Repeat until you are out of both. Leave to settle for a while, so the icing can soak into the cake a little.
-
To serve, combine the peaches with the brown sugar and allow to sit for a few minutes, so that the sugar melts into the fruit. Scatter this mix over the top, with any residual syrup left over. Serve.
