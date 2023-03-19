Medovnik (layered Russian honey cake) with peaches recipe

This one is a bit of fun - some “therapeutic” effort required, but as far as celebration cakes go, it’s up there.

There are variations of medovnik, medovik or miodownik, depending on where you are, all over Central and Eastern Europe - Poland, Ukraine, Russia and the Baltic States.

It became vastly popular during the Soviet era, in spite of the apparent fact that it seems to have been developed by chefs working in the Imperial Russian court in the early 19th century. Tsarina Elizabeth of Russia, the wife of Alexander I, absolutely hated honey more than anything else in the world (which to me is beyond peculiar).

A new pastry chef at court, ignorant of his new mistress’ near-pathological aversion, made a traditional Slavic honey cake in layers with sour cream icing, and the Empress, far from having a meltdown, absolutely loved it and made it a court staple. Miodownik, or chonek łejkech, is a popular Jewish wedding cake and is fairly similar.

My approach is rustic, as I’m sure you can see. Medovnik is usually a lot more visually refined, but I preferred a simpler, more accessible approach, since we’re not all pastry chefs.

The peaches aren’t particularly traditional, but they’re in season, and bloody delicious. The dark sanguine peaches are best, but use what you can find; any in-season stonefruit would be fab.

MEDOVNIK - OR - A LAYERED HONEY CAKE, WITH SANGUINE PEACHES

PREP TIME: 2 HOURS

COOK TIME: APPROX 1 HOUR

SERVES: AT LEAST TEN GREEDY PEOPLE

Ingredients:

100g caster sugar

140g honey

70g butter

1 ½ tsp baking powder

3 eggs

350g plain flour

ICING:

700g sour cream

200ml cream

250g honey (keep more at hand in case)

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

A few drops of orange essence

4-5 sanguine peaches, sliced

1 tbsp brown sugar

Method: