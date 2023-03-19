Weekend baking: Celebratory cakes that bring the drama

As far as celebration cakes go, Sam Mannering’s rustic Medovnik with sanguine peaches is up there.

From Jordan Rondel’s dainty lavender baby cakes to Sam Mannering’s hearty Russian Medovnik, these cake recipes alone are worth celebrating – you don’t need any excuse to make them.

Lavender baby cakes with lemony mascarpone recipe

Jordan Rondel Jordan Rondel’s lavender baby cakes.

This recipe makes gorgeous, delicate little gems, which are so simple to make.

Peach upside down cake

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s peach upside down cake.

Nothing beats the thrill of theatrically flipping a cake over to reveal the fruity surprise underneath.

Russian layered honey cake with sanguine peaches

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s Medovnik honey cake.

My approach is rustic, as I’m sure you can see. Medovnik is usually a lot more visually refined, but I preferred a simpler, more accessible approach, since we’re not all pastry chefs. The peaches aren’t particularly traditional, but they’re in season, and bloody delicious.