Weekend baking: Celebratory cakes that bring the drama
From Jordan Rondel’s dainty lavender baby cakes to Sam Mannering’s hearty Russian Medovnik, these cake recipes alone are worth celebrating – you don’t need any excuse to make them.
Lavender baby cakes with lemony mascarpone recipe
Get the recipe here
This recipe makes gorgeous, delicate little gems, which are so simple to make.
Peach upside down cake
Get the recipe here
Nothing beats the thrill of theatrically flipping a cake over to reveal the fruity surprise underneath.
Russian layered honey cake with sanguine peaches
Get the recipe here
My approach is rustic, as I’m sure you can see. Medovnik is usually a lot more visually refined, but I preferred a simpler, more accessible approach, since we’re not all pastry chefs. The peaches aren’t particularly traditional, but they’re in season, and bloody delicious.
