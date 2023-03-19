Weekend baking: Celebratory cakes that bring the drama

05:00, Mar 19 2023
Sam Mannering
From Jordan Rondel’s dainty lavender baby cakes to Sam Mannering’s hearty Russian Medovnik, these cake recipes alone are worth celebrating – you don’t need any excuse to make them.

Lavender baby cakes with lemony mascarpone recipe

Jordan Rondel
Get the recipe here

This recipe makes gorgeous, delicate little gems, which are so simple to make.

Peach upside down cake

Sam Mannering
Get the recipe here

Nothing beats the thrill of theatrically flipping a cake over to reveal the fruity surprise underneath.

Russian layered honey cake with sanguine peaches

Sam Mannering
Get the recipe here

My approach is rustic, as I’m sure you can see. Medovnik is usually a lot more visually refined, but I preferred a simpler, more accessible approach, since we’re not all pastry chefs. The peaches aren’t particularly traditional, but they’re in season, and bloody delicious.

