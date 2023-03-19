Cloudy Kitchen's best banana chocolate chip muffins
These banana chocolate chip muffins are an absolute staple in my house - they are the perfect way to use up bananas I buy when they are ripe most weeks with good intentions, and which inevitably leave to turn brown and have to turn into baking.
This recipe makes 7 larger muffins but feel free to scale them down a little to make smaller ones too.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins
Prep time: 10 minutes
Bake time: 20 minutes
Makes: 7 muffins
Ingredients:
250g plain flour
2½ tsp (10g) baking powder
100g sugar
Pinch of salt
100g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
200g whole milk, lukewarm or at room temperature
1 size 8 egg (50g without shell), at room temperature
1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
250g over ripe banana, mashed (weight is of flesh of banana, not skin)
150g dark chocolate, chopped, or chocolate chips
Raw sugar for sprinkling, optional
Method:
-
Preheat the oven to 220C bake. Line a muffin tin with liners of your choice - you can make your own by cutting 14cm squares of baking paper. I made seven muffins, if you want them a little smaller you can make 8-9 muffins.
-
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt.
-
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over low heat until melted, then add the milk, briefly placing it over the heat again if the milk causes the warm melted butter to curdle. Leave to sit for a few minutes to cool slightly.
-
Add the egg, vanilla and mashed banana to the milk and butter mixture, and whisk with a fork to combine. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and mix until some flour still remains, then add the chocolate and mix until just combined.
-
Divide the batter evenly between 7 holes in the muffin tin using a spoon or scoop (I used a ½ cup scoop), then sprinkle with raw sugar.
-
Bake the muffins for 10 minutes at 220C bake, then turn the temperature down to 190C bake and bake for another 11-12 minutes until the muffins spring back when touched and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.
-
Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
-
Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Re-warm briefly before eating.
