Cloudy Kitchen's best banana chocolate chip muffins

These banana chocolate chip muffins are an absolute staple in my house - they are the perfect way to use up bananas I buy when they are ripe most weeks with good intentions, and which inevitably leave to turn brown and have to turn into baking.

This recipe makes 7 larger muffins but feel free to scale them down a little to make smaller ones too.

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 20 minutes

Makes: 7 muffins

Ingredients:

250g plain flour

2½ tsp (10g) baking powder

100g sugar

Pinch of salt

100g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

200g whole milk, lukewarm or at room temperature

1 size 8 egg (50g without shell), at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

250g over ripe banana, mashed (weight is of flesh of banana, not skin)

150g dark chocolate, chopped, or chocolate chips

Raw sugar for sprinkling, optional

Method: