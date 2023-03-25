Nicola Galloway's crumble-topped roasted peaches recipe

I am not adverse to using the skins of peaches, even late-season peaches, which I know are thicker.

If preferred you can pre-peel the peaches as follows: Bring a pot of water to a boil. Make a small incision at the base of each peach then carefully lower into the boiling water for 1 minute.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the peaches from the boiling water and immediately submerge in a bowl of cold water (iced if peeling golden queens).

Once the peaches are cold, 1-2 minutes, the skins easily slip off.

If you do leave the skin on for the recipe, they easily come away from the roasted peaches if you want to set it aside while eating.

Crumble-topped roasted peaches

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 large peaches, halved

Sprinkle of brown sugar

Crumble topping

⅓ cup (50g) almonds or hazelnuts

⅓ cup (40g) rolled oats

⅓ cup (50g) plain flour (can use gluten-free flour)

½ tsp mixed spice

½ tsp ground ginger

Pinch of salt

50g room temperature butter, cubed

3 tbsp sugar or honey

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C).