Nicola Galloway's crumble-topped roasted peaches recipe
I am not adverse to using the skins of peaches, even late-season peaches, which I know are thicker.
If preferred you can pre-peel the peaches as follows: Bring a pot of water to a boil. Make a small incision at the base of each peach then carefully lower into the boiling water for 1 minute.
Use a slotted spoon to remove the peaches from the boiling water and immediately submerge in a bowl of cold water (iced if peeling golden queens).
Once the peaches are cold, 1-2 minutes, the skins easily slip off.
If you do leave the skin on for the recipe, they easily come away from the roasted peaches if you want to set it aside while eating.
Crumble-topped roasted peaches
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4 large peaches, halved
Sprinkle of brown sugar
Crumble topping
⅓ cup (50g) almonds or hazelnuts
⅓ cup (40g) rolled oats
⅓ cup (50g) plain flour (can use gluten-free flour)
½ tsp mixed spice
½ tsp ground ginger
Pinch of salt
50g room temperature butter, cubed
3 tbsp sugar or honey
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C).
Place the halved peaches into a baking dish - preferably one they snugly fit into. Sprinkle each half with a little brown sugar then place the dish in the oven for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile make the crumble topping. Place the almonds or hazelnuts into a food processor and process until coarsely chopped. Add the oats, flour, spices and salt and pulse briefly to combine. Add the cubed butter and sugar or honey, and pulse again until the mixture comes together.
Scoop tablespoon amounts of the crumble onto each pre-roasted peach and return to the oven. Bake for a further 15 minutes until the peaches are tender when pierced with a small knife and the crumble is golden.
Serve warm with runny cream or vanilla ice cream.
