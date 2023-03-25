Peaches and cream layered sponge dessert recipe

Canned peaches or even black doris plums would work just as well as fresh peaches in this recipe.

Looking to Italian cuisine with this tiramisu-inspired dessert. It is a cream and sponge finger layered dish, but that is where the recipe diverges to use poached peaches and their juices.

I also use cream (a big no-no in traditional tiramisu) and yoghurt in place of mascarpone. I do love mascarpone but it isn’t an everyday ingredient most of us have in the fridge.

The cream and yoghurt combo is one I use often in place of straight whipped cream as it is more fridge stable. The yoghurt also adds a wonderful sour note to the cream.

This is a recipe to share, and canned peaches or even black doris plums would work just as well (use a 820g can of peaches or plums).

Note: The egg yolks can be left out if preferred - they do add an extra richness but I do understand the “what to do with the remaining egg whites?” dilemma in these egg shortage days.

Or leave them out if serving to someone who is unable to eat raw eggs. In either case, increase the cream quantity to 300g and whisk with the sugar or honey.

Peaches & cream layered sponge dessert

Prep time: 30 minutes

Setting time: 2 hours

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

About 600g late-season peaches

¼ cup sugar or honey

½ cinnamon quill

2-3 petals from a star anise

2-3 whole cloves

About 2 cups boiling water

2 egg yolks

3 tbsp sugar or honey

1 cup (250ml) cream

½ cup (125ml) natural unsweetened yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g packet savoiardi sponge fingers (ladyfingers)

Dark chocolate for grating

Method:

Make the poached peaches in advance. Cut the peaches into 2cm wedges (a good use of peaches that may have some bruising ending up with about 600g in total). In a large saucepan add the sugar and spices and 2 cups of boiling water. Stir to combine and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the peach wedges, making sure they are submerged in the water - top up with extra boiling water if needed. Bring back to a simmer, then remove from the heat. Cover and leave to cool in the poaching liquid. The peaches can be prepared a few days in advance, stored with the poaching juices in a sealed container in the fridge. Make the cream mixture. Place the egg yolks and sugar or honey into a stand mixer (or use handheld beaters). Whisk on a medium speed until thick and creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and continue to whisk until soft peaks form. Add the yoghurt and vanilla and whisk for a further 2-3 minutes until thick. Assemble the dessert. Pour about 1 cup of the peach juices (or juice drained from canned fruit) into a shallow dish. Cut the peach wedges into 1cm thick slices, and have the sponge fingers ready to go. Spread a thin layer of the cream mixture into the base of a 20cm square dessert dish (choose one that has sides at least 6 cm high). Dip the sponge fingers in the peach juice, flipping to soak both sides - don’t leave them too long or they will become soggy. Arrange in a single layer on the base layer of cream. Top with half of the peach slices and dollop over half of the remaining cream mixture. Repeat with another layer of soaked sponge fingers, peach slices and a final layer of cream. Finely grate over dark chocolate to generously coat the surface. Cover the dish and place in the fridge to set for at least 2 hours (but no longer than 6 hours). Scoop into bowls to serve.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz