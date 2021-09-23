Everybody’s talking about… this four-ingredient bread

OPINION: Move over, sourdough, there’s a new bread in town, and it doesn’t need kneading.

During the 2020 Covid outbreak and shift in alert levels, when sourdough became a national obsession, lockdown came with the thrill of the unknown. We went into it full of optimism and energy, sleeves rolled up, ready to get our hands dirty.

This year, we’re all a little jaded. We knew going in how difficult life in anything higher than alert level 1 could be and, anecdotally, it seems many of us have found it harder this time around. Life in a sci-fi film has lost its appeal.

Unsplash The four-ingredient artisan bread is similar to this French boule loaf.

We have seen the future and it’s mostly pleading with our children to do some home-schooling.

So it makes sense our ambitions have dropped a little on the bread front.

Now, breadmaking has continued to be a lockdown necessity. The first time I went to the supermarket under level 4, there was not a single loaf on the shelves and, even last week, under level 2, I would have attempted to wrestle the last loaf of Vogel’s out of a fellow shopper’s hands if I wasn’t such a stickler for social distancing rules.

But this year, instead of traditional breads or sourdough – requiring kneading, rising, folding, feeding (in the case of sourdough), and the acceptance of a high chance of failure – the recipe that’s taken the internet by storm is one called “4-ingredient artisan bread”.

Bread bakers among you will know that four ingredients is nothing new. Your basic recipe is just flour, water, salt, and yeast, after all. But this bread prepares them in a way that is even more simple.

Basically, you take those four ingredients and mix – rather than knead – them all in a bowl. You leave that mix to rise for 8-24 hours, roll it into a rough ball and bake it in a casserole dish. After about half an hour’s baking, you get a crusty, soft loaf in the style of a French boule.

It’s not hard to see why this recipe, which seems to have come from an American blog called It’s Always Autumn, resonated with Kiwis this lockdown. We want to conjure something simple and tasty in the kitchen, and we just want to do it with a minimum of effort.

Sorry, sourdough. You’re just too kneady.

Four Ingredient Artisan Bread

via It’s Always Autumn

Ingredients

3 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon yeast

1.5 cups warm water

Method

1. In a bowl, stir the flour, salt, yeast and water until combined. Cover with plastic wrap and rest at room temperature for 8-24 hours.

2. Turn dough out onto a well floured surface and form a ball. (Place on baking paper if desired.)

3. Rest for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, place an oven safe baking dish with high sides into the oven and preheat to 230 degrees.

4. Slash an "X" on top of the bread. Carefully transfer to baking dish and cover. (If using baking paper, you can pick up the edges of the paper and transfer the dough and the paper together into the baking dish.)

5. Bake covered 30 minutes. Uncover and bake about 15 more minutes until quite golden brown.

6. Cool before slicing.