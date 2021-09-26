Recipe: Caraway seed shortbread fingers

If you know my recipes, you’ll notice I use this shortbread base often and just add a new spice, nut, herb, tea, zest or dried flower to transform it each time.

The addition of caraway seeds with lemon zest in this version is truly delicious and has a rather unique taste.

CARAWAY SEED SHORTBREAD FINGERS

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 18 fingers

Ingredients

120g butter, at room temperature

50g icing sugar

150g all-purpose white or spelt flour

Generous pinch of sea salt

2 tablespoons caraway seeds

Zest of one lemon

2 tablespoons coconut sugar, or demerara sugar, for sprinkling

Method

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and icing sugar until pale and fluffy.

Add the flour, salt, caraway seeds and lemon zest and combine, being careful not to over mix. Mix it just enough for a dough to form. It should be soft, but not sticky.

Lay a length of plastic wrap on the bench, and place the cookie dough on top. Place another length of plastic wrap over the dough, then roll it out with a rolling pin until ½ cm thick. Try to make a square or rectangle shape.

Place the flat sheet of cookie dough on a baking tray and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180C fan bake. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Unwrap the chilled dough and place on a chopping board. Using a sharp knife, cut it into rectangles of approximately 7cm x 3cm, and place each one on the lined tray.

Sprinkle each with some sugar.

Bake for approximately 15 minutes, or until lightly golden.

Let the cookies cool and firm up on the baking tray for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Store in a cool, dry place in an airtight container or cookie jar for up to a week.