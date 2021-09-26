Cloudy Kitchen's vegan banana chocolate chip muffins

This recipe was given to me by one of my best friends in New York – she is opening her own bakery soon so we often swap notes.

I had asked for a banana muffin recipe to test, and hers was so good I small batched it and put it on my website.

These muffins just so happen to be vegan, but don’t let that stop you if you’re not. They’re moist and delicious, filled with chunks of banana and chocolate, and have a crunchy sugar topping.

If you don’t have plant-based milk on hand, cow’s milk works well too.

VEGAN BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Makes: 6 muffins

Ingredients

120g plant-based milk (I used oat milk)

75g white sugar

55g neutral oil such as rice bran oil, or grapeseed

1 ½ teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract, or vanilla bean paste

145g plain flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

140g ripe banana, diced (not mashed)

60g dark dairy-free chocolate, roughly chopped, plus extra for the top, if desired

Raw sugar, or demerara sugar, for sprinkling on top (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a muffin pan with six liners, or make your own from parchment paper squares (cut each square about 14cm) and press into each cavity.

In a small bowl, whisk together the milk, sugar, oil, apple cider vinegar and vanilla.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Add the chopped banana and mix to incorporate, then fold in the chopped chocolate.

Divide the batter evenly between the six muffin cups – they don’t rise loads, so don’t worry if they look full. Sprinkle the tops with extra chocolate and raw sugar.

Bake the muffins for 20 to 22 minutes, or until the tops spring back when lightly pressed.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 5 to 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature.