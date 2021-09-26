What chefs cook at home: Capitol's Tom Hutchison

The Wellington chef always makes time to cook for his family, even though, he often has to adapt recipes to suit dietary requirements.

When he’s not cooking at his Wellington restaurant, Tom Hutchison loves nothing more than feeding his family of four, even though he typically has to adapt the meal.

Just as chefs are increasingly cooking for diners with a range of food allergies and intolerances, Hutchison, the owner of Capitol, often has to cook three different meals at home in a night. His wife, Kate, who manages Capitol, is vegan, and can’t eat onions or garlic. Their 16-year-old daughter, Lili, is dairy and gluten-free, and she tries to avoid meat.

“We’ve gone from being a family which eats everything, to a family which has a lot of food intolerances,’’ says Hutchison. “I try to cook things that can be adapted several times. It’s a positive challenge sometimes, and it makes me want to cry at other times.’’

Hutchison laughs that the males of the house – him and son, Toby, 18 – both “eat anything’’.

But he always follows the simple, seasonal cooking style that he first learned while working for Peter Gordon at London’s The Sugar Club in the 1990s. The self-taught chef thinks he was about 4 years old when he boiled his first egg. He grew up in Christchurch and later Auckland, but his maternal grandfather was a chef at London’s Scotland Yard. “I always had a love of food, particularly as a young person.’’

He began learning when he was 14, under a school scheme where he got Tuesday afternoon off for practical lessons. He studied patisserie, his only formal training as a chef. The rest of the time, Hutchison has learned in restaurant kitchens.

In his teens, he was lucky to avoid paper runs and fruit picking work like his friends, and got jobs working for chefs: he had an after school job for Annabel Langbein when he was 15 in Auckland, peeling grapes and topping beans. He was 17 when he started cooking full-time in Auckland, and then he began working at Sourdough, a BYO restaurant on Ponsonby Rd, where he met Kate. They went to Melbourne together, where he got a stressful head chef job at The Cosmopolitan, aged just 21. “That was an exciting time though because I was working with chefs who helped shape the Melbourne food scene.’’

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Situated next to Wellington's Embassy Theatre, Capitol Restaurant has been a part of the capital’s food scene for almost two decades.

Heading to London next, he worked for Gordon Ramsay for a while at his restaurant, Aubergine – “that was horrible’’ – before he ended up cooking at Peter Gordon’s The Sugar Club. “I had no intention of working for a New Zealander, but I learned so much working for Peter. I really learned about being present with the food. He put a lot of different flavours and ingredients together in a mindful way.’’

Hutchison then learned about celebrating ingredients while cooking in the south of France. “You’d serve freshly picked vegetables and thyme from the hills where the owner had just gone walking with his dogs that morning. I learned to celebrate the flavour of the goats’ cheese, rather than layering it with ego.’’

It was a cooking philosophy he mastered in Wellington, at the former Two Rooms restaurant, where he cooked under chef Jonathan England. “He would cook a grilled steak with potatoes and watercress, and it was incredible. As an emerging chef, I learned from him that you don’t need a Michelin star, and you don’t need to use tweezers and decorate the meal with flower petals.’’

He has continued that food style at Capitol, which he set up 18 years ago: to keep things simple and let the ingredients speak for themselves. “One of the hardest things as a chef is a less-is-more approach. Chefs often feel like they need to improve beautiful products, but we don’t. We can simply enhance them.’’

Supplied The key to perfect gnocchi is to be light handed, believes Tom Hutchison.

Today, Hutchison relishes the three or four nights a week when he’s at home cooking for his family. He often plans the meal last minute, picking up ingredients on the way home. Always, there are fresh vegetables – often sautéed – and herbs picked from his vegetable garden.

One of his favourites is thyme, and he’ll often sprinkle lemon zest through a vege dish to enhance the flavours. Gnocchi – featured here – is a recipe the whole family can eat – with or without gluten – and without too much adaptation.

“I love cooking for my family. We all agree mealtimes are really important, and we love sitting down at the dinner table together,’’ Hutchison says.

Supplied Gnocchi is a recipe the whole Hutchison family can eat – with or without gluten – and without too much adaptation.

POTATO GNOCCHI WITH FRESH TOMATO SAUCE

This is quite a large recipe, but you can freeze any you don’t need for another time.

The key to perfect gnocchi is to be light handed. Also, be sure to use a floury and fluffy potato like Agria, which will not become sticky. You can substitute in a gluten-free flour that has some potato starch in it – you may need to increase the quantity of flour.

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 12 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

For the gnocchi

500g agria potatoes

1 egg yolk

85g parmesan (½ cup (35g) finely grated, plus 50g to shave over the finished dish)

1 cup of 00 flour (125–180g)

Nutmeg

Flaky sea salt

For the tomato sauce

8 cloves garlic

240ml extra virgin olive oil

3 sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

800g tomatoes

Flaky sea salt

Pinch of chilli flakes

A generous handful of basil leaves (about 30)

Freshly cracked pepper

Method

Peel the potatoes and put them in a large pot of cold water to cook over a moderate heat for about 20 minutes ,until cooked through. Strain and leave to drain for a few minutes.

While the potatoes cook, peel and crush the garlic then add the oil, thyme, bay and garlic to a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring the pan up to the heat and gently fry for two minutes. Slice the tomatoes in half and add these to the oil with a liberal serve of salt.

Stew the tomatoes on low for 12-15 minutes, stirring and crushing occasionally, until they melt. Stir through a pinch of chilli, turn off and leave to sit.

While still piping hot, pass the potatoes through a mouli or potato ricer and put them in a large bowl. Add the egg yolk and the grated parmesan to the still warm potatoes and beat until amalgamated.

Sift flour into the potato mix along with a few gratings of nutmeg. Lightly stir until just combined. The dough should be light and springy so be gentle here; don’t over mix, or you will end up with dense bullets. Adjust the dough with more flour, if it’s wet. Bring a large pot of water to the boil.

Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Cut it into quarters and allow it to rest under a tea towel for 4-5 minutes. Work one quarter at a time.

Gently hand shape the dough into cylindrical lengths – about 1.5cm in diameter, then slice the gnocchi on an angle into 1.5cm lengths.

In four batches, cook the gnocchi until they pop up to the surface and sit at the simmer for 1 minute. Scoop the cooked gnocchi out onto a tray rubbed with olive oil, and gently coat them to stop them sticking together.

Add the cooked gnocchi to the hot tomato sauce, add the basil leaves and gently toss together to coat the gnocchi evenly. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Garnish with some freshly shaved parmesan and cracked pepper.