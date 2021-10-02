Recipe: Savoury crepes with garlic mushrooms and pea hummus

I use this same crepe batter for both sweet and savoury crepes.

I often make a double batch, so we can have sweet crepes on Sunday morning and then put the remaining batter into the fridge to make savoury crepes for lunch or dinner on Monday. Buckwheat flour is an authentic addition to crepe batter, in fact it can be prepared with all buckwheat flour for a gluten-free option (although the name may suggest otherwise, buckwheat is free of gluten).

However, it is a stronger-flavoured flour, so I prefer to mellow it with half white flour. Or, if buckwheat flour is not available (it can be found at most supermarkets now), replace it with wholemeal flour.

The savoury crepes can be filled with any tasty fillings; leftover roast vegetables, sautéed silverbeet, avocado, grated cheese, chopped bacon, mayonnaise, tahini, chutney… plus more suggestions below.

Nicola Galloway A savoury crepe can be filled with all sorts of tasty fillings.

SAVOURY CREPES WITH GARLIC MUSHROOMS

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup (150g) buckwheat or wholemeal flour

1 cup (150g) plain white flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups (500ml) milk or water

3 eggs

50g butter, melted

½ teaspoon baking powder

extra butter or oil for cooking

Crepe filling options

300g button mushrooms fried in butter and garlic

Pea Hummus – recipe below

salad greens, herbs and sprouts

sliced red onion

150g feta, crumbled

Method

Place the flours and salt into a large bowl. Add the milk and eggs and whisk into a smooth batter. Cover and rest for a minimum 1 hour at room temperature, or up to 2 days in the fridge.

When ready to cook the crepes, whisk in the melted butter and baking powder.

Heat a heavy based frying pan over a moderate heat. Add a dot of butter or slick of oil and swirl this evenly over the base. Pour in 1/3 cup batter and quickly tip the pan to thinly spread the batter out to the sides. Cook until the batter sets on the surface, then flip and cook until golden on both sides. Transfer the crepe to a plate in a 100C oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Arrange the table with a selection of fillings for a “make your own” savoury crepe affair.

Nicola Galloway The peas add a sweet freshness, resulting in a light textured hummus.

Pea Hummus

Be warned, once you make this vibrant pea hummus, you may not want to make it any other way again.

The peas add a sweet freshness, resulting in a light textured hummus. The recipe can also be prepared with cannellini, or butter beans, for an extra smooth condiment.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Makes about 3 cups

Ingredients

400g can chickpeas

1 ½ cups frozen peas

3 tablespoons tahini (optional)

3-4 tablespoons lemon or lime juice

1-2 garlic cloves, peeled

½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons olive oil

Method

Drain the chickpea liquid (aquafaba) into a jug and reserve. Put the chickpeas, frozen peas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and salt into a food processor and blend to combine.

Add 3 tablespoons of the reserved aquafaba, then blend again while drizzling in the olive oil. Scrape down the sides and blend into a smooth spreadable sauce.

Check the taste, adding extra salt or lemon juice to balance the flavours. Spoon half of the hummus into a bowl for serving, and the other half into a jar for the fridge.

Use the extra hummus within 4 days as a dip or sandwich spread.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

