Whip up chef Lyall Minhinnick's hearty boil-up, paired with freshly baked Māori bread

A hearty boil-up will often be found simmering on the stove in a Māori household, but a tītī (muttonbird) version ramps this traditional favourite up to a whole new level.

A simple one-pot creation, a boil-up involves simmering tītī – or bacon or pork bones – for several hours, cooked together with starchy and green vegetables to create a thick soup or thin stew.

Paired with some freshly baked Māori bread, or either fry bread or doughboys, a boil-up is perfect for a winter lunch, dinner or supper.

“This beautiful recipe came from one of my uncles. He learnt it from his elders and passed it on down to me when I was about 10-years-old,” explained Lyall Minhinnick, head chef at Fleur’s Place at Moeraki, run by chef Fleur Sullivan.

Tītī is a delicacy often described as tasting like mutton (sheep meat).

It can be difficult to source, with the annual harvesting season – called muttonbirding – running from April 1 to May 31.

Muttonbirds are harvested by Rakiura (Stewart Island) Māori, who once a year travel to the 36 islands, known as the Tītī Islands, around the southern tip of the country, where the birds are a prized catch.

Young birds are harvested just as they are about to fledge. They are collected from burrows, plucked and often preserved in salt.

Tītī can be found in some retail outlets, such as Kiwi Kai in Nelson, however Minhinnick says it pays to establish some good contacts to ensure you don’t miss out.

“Most often it will be gifted to me from a marae, or through your iwi or someone you know, so it can be difficult to come across and expensive,” he says.

“But otherwise a boil-up is really cheap to make and also very versatile. You can swap out tītī and use bacon bones or pork bones, or a mixture – pretty much any meat – just whatever you prefer.”

Minhinnick also enjoys foraging for ingredients whenever possible, which makes things even more affordable.

“I went foraging for the watercress and potatoes as well, so that’s always an option if you have access to do it.”

Below, Minhinnick shares his hearty tītī boil-up and baked Māori bread recipes.

Tītī boil-up with Māori potatoes, watercress or cabbage

In a pot you will need:

5 litres of water

4 tītī/muttonbirds

Method

Cook the muttonbirds in gently boiling water for about 90 minutes, until tender and almost falling apart. Change the water halfway through to help reduce the strong salty taste of the birds.

Once the birds are tender, add the cabbage and cook for a further 10 minutes, then follow with the watercress and cook for another 5 minutes.

In a separate pot, cook your purple Māori potatoes in salted, gently boiling water, so it doesn't make your boil-up stock purple. These usually take about 15 minutes.

Plate up and enjoy with baked Māori bread.

Baked Māori Bread

Ingredients

1/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

3 cups lukewarm water

1 capful of dried active yeast

3 cups flour

Method

Heat the oven for 180 degrees Celcius.

Add the sugar and salt to the lukewarm water and dissolve. Add the yeast and set aside to activate. When the foam on the yeast mixture has bubbled up by about 4cm, it’s ready to use.

Mix in the flour until a dough forms. Knead the dough for 10 minutes on a floured surface, then rest in a warm place, covered by a tea towel, until it has doubled in size.

Place your dough on a lightly floured baking tray, and place in the pre-heated oven. Cook for 1 hour. If you tap the top of the bread and it sounds hollow, it’s ready.

To get a good crust on this bread, a little trick my nan showed me is to have a cup of water on the tray next to the loaf while it’s cooking. Then, once the bread is cooked and out of the oven, wrap it up in a warm tea towel and let it cool down for 10 minutes. You will not be disappointed.

It’s beautiful served with a boil-up or with jam and butter.