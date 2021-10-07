Recipe: Al Brown's beef short ribs

Al Brown says recipes like this slow-cooked beef are a perfect match for a syrah.

In the new video series Tipping Point, Al Brown learns how to make and market his own brand of wine. His Tipping Point Opportunist Syrah goes well with these short beef ribs, he says, but the chef and entrepreneur also has advice on what other dishes taste good with this style of red.

I have always loved big bold wines like syrah, with its intensity and depth of flavour.

My favourite seasons are autumn and winter. I like big storms, cold nights and, as many will attest to, lighting a fire any time of day, inside or outside, weather permitting.

The thing about cooking during the colder seasons and on cold nights is the satisfaction and enjoyment that comes with that long, low and slow style of cooking.

A big part of that is the delicious aromas that permeate a home for hours as you roast chicken, braise beef, or even just from some baking or old-school puddings nostalgically cooking away. They all offer generous amounts of goodness dedicated to our sense of smell.

Our beloved syrahs love those low and slow dishes, with hearty, winter-style roasts, and herbs such as bay leaves, rosemary, sage, and thyme making a play, as well as rich gravies and jus, and crockpot action with casseroles and stews.

If you're really into matching dishes with wine, a general rule for the bigger red wines is to stay away from lighter, delicate dishes. If you think it matches, then it does.

Try these dishes with Tipping Point The Opportunist 2020 Hawke’s Bay Syrah:

Wild game stew made with any of the usual subjects – venison, wild duck, wild boar, rabbit etc.

Roast beef with yorkshire pudding, roasted root vegetables, and pan gravy made with some of The Opportunist.

Sauteed chicken livers on roasted jerusalem artichoke puree, with fried sage leaves.

Barbeque-flavoured pork spare ribs.

Duck and sausage cassoulet

Ribeye steak with paris butter

Charcuterie with hard cheeses, and a spicy fruit chutney

A lentil-based salad with roasted brussels sprouts, roasted pumpkin, some crumbled feta, and dried cranberries.

BEEF SHORT RIBS WITH PUMPKIN, MAPLE AND PAPRIKA PUREE

Paired with Tipping Point The Opportunist Syrah

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the beef short ribs

2.5kg beef short ribs Flaky sea salt and fresh black pepper

Cooking oil, for frying

2 cups onion, roughly chopped

2 cups celery, roughly chopped

2 cups carrot, roughly chopped

4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

¼ cup tomato paste

2 cups red wine

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups beef stock

For the pumpkin, maple and paprika puree

600g pumpkin, peeled and roughly chopped

¼ cup cooking oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Flaky sea salt and fresh black pepper

¼ cup maple syrup

1 cup cream

For the fried chilli and orange breadcrumbs

4 tablespoons canola oil or similar

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange

2 red chillies, sliced super fine

2 tablespoon canola oil

¼ cup flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius.

2. Place a large cast-iron skillet or similar over high heat. Season the slabs of beef ribs with liberal amounts of salt and pepper. Once the skillet is hot, add a little cooking oil, and sear the beef ribs on both sides until dark and golden. Remove and place the slabs of ribs in a large roasting dish.

3. Place the skillet back on the heat, and add a little more oil. When up to heat again, add the onion, celery, carrot, and garlic. Cook the vegetables until they have plenty of colour, then toss in the thyme and bay leaves, followed by the tomato paste, red wine and stocks. Bring to the boil, scraping any crusty bits off the bottom of the skillet, then pour all over the beef ribs in the roasting dish.

4. Cover with tin foil, then place in the oven and cook for 3-4 hours, checking the ribs after 3 hours. The ribs are ready when the meat is soft and pulls off the bone easily.

5. Remove from the oven, let the ribs cool in the stock completely, before carefully removing and refrigerating. Heat up the cooking liquid in a saucepan, strain, and discard the vegetables and solids. Refrigerate the stock until required.

6. To make the pumpkin puree, preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Place the pumpkin in a bowl with the oil and smoked paprika, then season with salt and pepper. Toss together. Tip into a roasting dish and roast for 40 minutes, until the pumpkin is caramel in colour and softened through. Pour over the maple syrup, and cook for a further 5 minutes.

7. Remove from the oven, and scrape the contents into a large saucepan. Place over medium-low heat, then add the cream.

8. Simmer for 10 minutes or so, then use a stick blender to puree until silky smooth. If it’s a little dry or thick, add a bit more cream or a little water. Taste and add more seasoning if necessary. Refrigerate until required.

9. To make the fried chilli and orange breadcrumbs, place a medium-large frying pan over medium-low heat. Once hot, add 2 tablespoons of cooking oil, followed by the panko breadcrumbs, and orange zest and juice. Toss and stir the breadcrumbs until they turn golden. Remove the pan immediately, and spread out on a tray to stop the cooking.

10. Place the pan over high heat. Add the remaining oil and, once hot, add the chilli. Fry for 1-2 minutes, or until the chilli begins to go golden brown around the edges. Remove with a slotted spoon, and place the crispy fried chillies on kitchen paper to drain and cool.

11. Combine the fried chilli with the orange breadcrumbs and toss through the finely chopped parsley. Season and set aside.

12. Preheat your oven to 165C. Place the short rib stock in a saucepan and place over medium heat. Bring to the boil, then turn down to a simmer. Allow to reduce the sauce consistency.

13. Take the slabs of ribs and, while cold, slice between the bones to create individual ribs. Place these in a roasting dish, pour over the reduced sauce, cover with tin foil, and place in the oven for 30 minutes, until the short ribs are hot through.

14. Heat the pumpkin puree in a saucepan over low heat, stirring as you go, or microwave until hot.

15. To serve, divide the puree onto warm plates, add a rib plus some of the sauce, then finish with a liberal sprinkling of fried orange and chilli breadcrumbs. A green salad or a simply cooked green vegetable would make a great partner.