Recipe: Mini meringue tarts

Ever since I made a few jars of citrus curd recently, it has been on my agenda to make some meringue tarts.

No rolling is required for the tart cases. Although, it is important to note, they are quite delicate while warm, so cool completely before removing them from the tins.

This can also be made into a larger 22cm tart, cooking the base and meringue for about 5 minutes longer.

Nicola Galloway These meringue tarts are a great use of citrus curd.

MINI MERINGUE TARTS

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes 6 mini tarts

Ingredients

½ cup (50g) rolled oats

½ cup (50g) ground almonds

½ cup (50g) desiccated coconut

½ cup (75g) plain flour (can use gluten-free flour mix)

zest of 1 lemon

75g melted butter

2 tbsp honey or brown sugar

1 egg yolk

250ml citrus curd (find the recipe on Stuff.co.nz), or use store-bought Lemon Curd

2 egg whites

¼ cup (50g) caster sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC (fan bake 160ºC). Grease 6 x 10cm loose-bottomed tart tins (or use 6 lined muffin holes).

Combine the oats, almonds, coconut, flour and zest in a bowl. Add the sweetener and egg yolk to the melted butter, stirring to combine. Pour this over the dry ingredients and mix well to combine. Divide between the tart tins and press firmly to evenly cover the base and sides. Prick the base with a fork and chill for 15 minutes.

Bake the tart cases for 10-12 minutes, until lightly golden. Spoon the citrus curd evenly into the bases.

Make the meringue. Using a stand mixer or electric beater, whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form. Continue to mix, while adding the sugar 1 tbsp at a time, until thick and voluminous. Evenly pipe or spoon the meringue onto the mini tarts. Bake for 6-8 minutes, until the meringue is golden-tinged and softly set – it won’t be crispy.

Cool the tarts completely in the tins, then carefully remove using the tip of a small knife to loosen the edges. Best eaten the day of preparation.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz