Recipe: Smoked salmon, asparagus & potato salad

Here is a spring salad of sorts, using what is fresh and easy to access at this time of the year.

Other tasty additions could include; quartered boiled eggs, sliced red onion and/or radish, and wedges of creamy avocado.

SMOKED SALMON, ASPARAGUS & POTATO SALAD

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves 4 as a light meal

Ingredients

3 medium waxy potatoes (about 400g), such as Nadine or Perlas

1 tsp salt

250g bunch asparagus, cut into 4cm lengths

2 cups (about 150g) salad greens

16 green olives

200g hot smoked salmon

For the dill dressing

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp finely chopped fresh dill, or ½ tsp dried

½ tsp dijon mustard

Pinch each of sugar and salt

100ml extra virgin olive oil

Method

Scrub the potatoes, I left the skins on, although you can peel, if preferred. Cut into 4cm chunks and place into a saucepan, along with the salt. Cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Simmer for 8 minutes. Add the asparagus and cook for a further 3-4 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Drain in a colander. Cover with a plate and leave to cool in the colander, until warm.

Make the dressing. Place all of the ingredients, besides the olive oil, into a small bowl and use a fork to combine. Continue to mix with the fork, while drizzling in the oil, until a thin, emulsified dressing is achieved.

On a large serving platter, arrange a bed of salad greens. Scatter over the potato and asparagus and dot with olives. Flake over the smoked salmon. Drizzle with the dressing, serving with extra on the side.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz