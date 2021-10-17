Recipe: Small batch brownies

These are a staple in my house.

They are cocoa-based, so are super-rich and chewy. They are small-batch (made in a loaf pan), and come together in the time it takes to preheat the oven.

The oil base helps keep them fudgy and chewy, but also means they are dairy-free. Because brownies don’t rely on gluten for their structure, you can sub the flour for a 1:1 gluten-free blend to make these gluten-free too.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Oaty ginger crunch

* Recipe: Easy apple crumble

* Cloudy Kitchen's small batch chocolate chip cookies



Erin Clarkson These are cocoa-based, so are super-rich and chewy. They also come together in the time it takes to preheat the oven.

SMALL BATCH BROWNIES

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 25 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

50g brown sugar

100g white sugar

1 large (size 7) egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

60g neutral oil, such as grapeseed or rice bran

35g Dutch process cocoa powder or regular cocoa powder

60g plain flour (all-purpose or gluten-free blend)

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon espresso powder, optional

20g chopped dark chocolate, optional

Flaky sea salt for finishing, optional

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 23x13cm or similar size loaf pan with baking paper, extending the paper over the side of the tin to give you a sling to use to remove the brownie when cooked.

In a medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, white sugar, and egg. Whisk for 1-2 minutes, until the mixture has thickened and lightened in colour (alternatively use a handheld mixer).

Add the vanilla and oil and mix to combine. In a small bowl, sift together the cocoa powder, flour, salt and espresso powder. Mix to combine. Add to the wet ingredients and fold in with a spatula, until just combined.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared loaf pan, and spread in with a spoon or spatula. Top with the chopped chocolate.

Bake for 20-23 minutes, until the brownie is set around the edges and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out with just a few moist crumbs attached. Allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then use the baking paper to remove from the pan and allow to cool completely.

Slice using a sharp knife, wiping between slices to ensure clean cuts.

Finish with flaky sea salt. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

Notes

• You can use fine instant coffee powder in the place of espresso powder, or just leave it out.

• Make sure the chocolate on top is dairy-free, if keeping these dairy-free.

• Dutch cocoa powder has been put through an alkalising process, so it is darker and richer than normal cocoa powder, which makes it perfect for these.

Erin Clarkson is the owner of Cloudy Kitchen.