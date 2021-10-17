Recipe: Quick herby pasta

It’s a risky business, the promise of a 10-minute meal. Poor old Jamie Oliver.

This, however, is one such meal, I swear. It’s a pearler. The minutes that it takes for the pasta to cook are more than enough time to prep and cook everything else. And it is about time we had a bit of freshness in our lives after what was a far from satisfactory winter.

Asparagus aside, spring is kind of rubbish for produce as it’s all still growing, so pull out the frozen peas and chuck in plenty of lovely soft herbs.

I think gnocchi is the thing to go for with this dish; there are a couple of decent pre-made varieties out there now. Or use a dried smaller pasta such as orecchiette, casarecce, penne or similar.

READ MORE:

* How to grow coriander

* How to make gnocchi from scratch? It's easy

* Recipe: Broccolini with orecchiette pasta

* Recipe: Ricotta gnocchi with pea puree

* Recipe: Lamb, bean & pea pasta



Sam Mannering The minutes that it takes for the pasta to cook are more than enough time to prep and cook everything else in this dish.

QUICK HERBY PASTA

PREP TIME: 5 MINS

COOK TIME: 5 MINS

SERVES: 4

Ingredients

500g gnocchi, or 300g dried pasta

Olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 bunch asparagus, stems trimmed and cut into 2-3 inch lengths

2 cups peas

Parmesan, or pecorino

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Sea salt and black pepper

Large handful of dill, flat-leafed parsley and mint leaves, roughly chopped

Large tablespoon of ricotta

Method

Get a saucepan of salted water boiling merrily, drop in the pasta and let it cook in the background.

Meanwhile, in a large frying pan over a moderately high heat, add a glug of oil, let it heat up and follow with the garlic.

Fry gently for 2-3 minutes until soft, then add the asparagus and cook for a further 3 minutes, just to take the edge off.

Add the peas and warm through, followed by a squeeze of lemon, a bit of zest and enough salt and pepper to taste.

Once the pasta is cooked, transfer with a slotted spoon to the pea mixture, along with a few spoonfuls of the pasta cooking liquid, enough to make a little bit of a sauce. Grate in a generous amount of parmesan and bring to a bubble.

Remove from the heat, fold in the herbs, dollop over the ricotta and serve immediately.