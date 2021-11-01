Nadia Lim: Rhubarb and sorrel add zing to your food

Sorrel, rhubarb and broccoli are all great at this time of year.

Spring is supposed to be the season of flourishing new growth, but the truth is that my vegetable patch would look pretty bare if it wasn’t for the lush rhubarb planted around my garden.

I have nearly a dozen plants, half of them are mature and the others are new plantings. If you haven’t seen it before, it’s easy to think you’ve killed off your rhubarb over winter as it dies back and is dormant. Yet every year, without fail, it bounces back in spring, and gives the garden life and colour.

Rhubarb is a perennial, which means it survives the winter (it is very cold tolerant), and grows back every year. In gardening terms, it’s a sure bet. It’s hardy, prolific and doesn’t require much care to thrive.

A plant should be good for three to five years, which means a lot of delicious opportunities to experiment with it beyond the classic stewed rhubarb (try pickling thinly sliced rhubarb, which is scrumptious with cheese and crackers).

READ MORE:

* Nadia Lim's tips (and recipe) for what to do with all that pumpkin this winter

* 10 essential kitchen herbs that every garden should grow

* How to grow sorrel



Rhubarb’s distinctive tart flavour comes from its high levels of malic and oxalic acid. The stalks are safe to eat, but the leaves contain toxic amounts of these acids, which makes them poisonous to humans and animals.

Consuming too much oxalic acid can lead to kidney stones and kidney damage, but you would have to eat a lot of rhubarb before that happened. The good thing about the leaves (because you do get a lot of leaf with every stalk harvested) is that you can brew them into a natural bug spray for other plants.

You boil them in water for about 30 minutes, then allow the mixture to cool before straining it into a bottle, adding a few drops of liquid detergent (which helps the mix stick to the plants). Spray it on your growing vegetables to give them some of rhubarb’s natural resilience against pests.

Rhubarb grows from what’s known as a “crown”, a brain-like growth at the base of the stems with strange, wrinkly leaves. This needs to be divided (sliced with a spade) every year or so, and the sliced off parts of the crown replanted.

Early spring is the perfect time to plant rhubarb (and divide mature crowns) for the next year’s crop. Gardening experts say you are best to let a rhubarb plant establish over a couple of years before harvesting, but I’ve managed to get away with harvesting earlier. (Just be careful when removing the mature stalks, to leave the crown - and new leaf growth - undamaged.)

If you love rhubarb’s mouth-puckering flavour, there’s a good chance you will also like sorrel.

It’s rarely found for sale, but sorrel is super-easy to grow at home. It’s from the same plant family as rhubarb, and also contains high levels of oxalic acid. While it’s been eaten and cultivated for thousands of years, it’s not very well-known outside of gardening circles.

I reckon it has a good chance of becoming the next trend in the vegetable world, as everyone who tries it loves its sharp, intensely lemony taste. Sorrel’s bright, vibrant flavours mean it’s great to use in homemade mayonnaise instead of lemon juice, or I toss finely chopped handfuls of sorrel through freshly cooked pasta with some chilli, garlic and freshly grated parmesan.

Sorrel has such a fresh flavour; it’s the epitome of spring. Compared to rhubarb, it grows quickly and self seeds easily. To harvest it, just cut off the leaves right at the base of the stems. It’ll spring back in no time.

Here's an easy sorrel mayonnaise you can make. It’s simply delicious with fresh spring vegetables to dip into.

How to make sorrel mayo

Nadia Lim Radishes dipped in sorrel mayo, delicious.

Place 1 small free-range egg, 1 teaspoon dijon mustard, a good pinch of salt and pepper, and a good handful of chopped sorrel in a blender or small food processor, and blend until well combined.

With the motor still running, slowly drizzle in ¾ cup of oil (I use a mix of extra virgin olive oil and grapeseed oil) until the mixture miraculously thickens.

Scrape into a bowl, taste, and season with more salt if needed (if it’s not lemony enough for you, you could add a squeeze of lemon). It will continue to thicken a little in the bowl.

If you’re not growing sorrel (yet), you can make this with a good handful of soft green herbs and a good squeeze of lemon.