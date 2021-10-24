Recipe: A quick and easy salmon, potato and fried-caper salad

I feel good about this summer. I don’t want to jinx it, but we all need something to look forward to.

Primarily, or in my case anyway, that thing is lots of outdoorsy eating. Keep this up your sleeve for when you have a few friends over and need to put something together that a few wines won’t interfere with.

It appears impressive enough to look like you’ve gone to more effort than you actually have. Don’t overcook the salmon – hot and fast will do it.

Ingredients

750g new spuds, washed and quartered

500g fresh salmon

olive oil

sea salt and black pepper

zest and juice of 1 lemon

large handful of flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons capers

Method

Preheat the oven to 220C on fan grill.

1. Bring a saucepan of salted water up to the boil and add the spuds. Leave to simmer until just tender.

2. In the meantime, place the salmon in a roasting dish, smear with olive oil and season well. Pop under the grill for about 15 minutes until crisp and just cooked through. Remove and allow to cool a little.

3. Once the spuds are just tender, drain well and transfer to a mixing bowl. Dress with a tablespoon of olive oil, the lemon zest and juice, chopped parsley and a good seasoning of salt and pepper. Toss together and spread out on to a platter.

4. In a frying pan over a moderately high heat, add a tablespoon of oil and the butter and let it melt and bubble up. Add the capers and fry quickly until crisp.

5. Gently break up the salmon into chunks and arrange over the potatoes. Scatter the fried capers over the top, drizzle with oil and serve immediately.