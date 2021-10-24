Recipe: Sam Mannering's asparagus with stracciatella and bacon

Usually I hate messing around with asparagus more than is necessary, but this recipe is worth it.

Most of the time I’ll just grill or blanch it quickly and serve with a squeeze of lemon as a side, or on toast with a poached egg and a bit of shaved parmesan. Or, with a decent hollandaise (one of my favourite dishes).

Now, the below combo sounds unlikely, but it works. It’s a good little side. Stracciatella can be swapped out for any soft cheese, or shaved parmesan, but keep an eye out for stracciatella (which means rags, by the way). Viavio, Il Casaro or Massimos are brands to keep an eye out for.

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil

150g pancetta, thick cut bacon or guanciale, cubed

Two bunches of asparagus, woody ends removed and halved

About 180g stracciatella cheese

Large handful of hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

METHOD

1. In a frying pan, add a wee bit of olive oil, let it heat up and add the pancetta or bacon. Gently fry until crisp, and the fat has rendered out into the pan, then remove and set aside, leaving the fat behind in the pan.

2. Add the asparagus and quickly fry for about a minute and a half. Turn out on to a warm plate.

3. Arrange the cheese over the top and scatter over the cooked pancetta and the hazelnuts. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle over a little oil. Serve immediately.