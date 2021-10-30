Recipe: Ricotta gnocchi in a simple tomato sauce

With seasonality in mind, spring herbs, lemon and ricotta are the theme for the following recipe.

Our local Italian cheese maker, ViaVio, sometimes has the most gloriously light sheep-milk ricotta in the springtime, which is a real treat, however, cow milk ricotta works just as well.

Nicola Galloway Spring herbs, lemon and ricotta are a perfect combination for this time of the year.

RICOTTA GNOCCHI IN A SIMPLE TOMATO SAUCE

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

250g fresh ricotta

50g finely grated parmesan

1 free-range egg

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp finely grated nutmeg

about 1 cup (150g) plain flour (can use gluten-free flour) + extra for dusting

For the tomato sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 cups (500ml) tomato passata

salt and pinch of chilli flakes

Nicola Galloway This dough is meant to be quite wet, so a floured bench and hands are your best friend here.

Method

Prepare the tomato sauce. Heat the oil in a saucepan over a moderate heat. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, then add the passata. Simmer for 10 minutes, until the sauce thickens. Season to taste with salt and chilli flakes. Keep warm.

In a mixing bowl, place the ricotta, parmesan, egg, salt and nutmeg, mix with a fork until smooth. Add 1 cup flour and continue to mix with the fork until it comes together into a sticky dough.

Tip the dough onto a generously floured bench. With floured hands, knead briefly until smooth. This dough is meant to be quite wet, so a floured bench and hands are your best friend here. Use a dough cutter or butter knife to cut the dough into 4 pieces. Roll each piece into a long, thin sausage shape about 1cm wide. Cut into 3cm lengths making little gnocchi “pillows”. Place on a well-floured tray.

In a large saucepan, bring 3 litres of water to a rapid boil. Add 1 teaspoon salt and cook the gnocchi in 2-3 batches. The gnocchi are ready once they float to the surface, about 2-3 minutes. Scoop out with a slotted spoon and drain in a colander.

Toss the cooked gnocchi through the tomato sauce, reheating gently if needed. Serve with grated parmesan and a green salad.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz