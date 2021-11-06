Recipe: Tia Dulce’s caramel flan

My Mum lives in Cuba.

When she first moved there eight years ago, she invited us to visit. With two young children in tow, we plane-hopped for several days to finally arrive in humid Havana. It was like stepping back in time. The old cars, the colonial architecture, the vividly painted houses and, of course, Cuban music – it was everywhere.

We were immersed into the Cuban lifestyle and welcomed as familia (family). The food was simple – rice and beans (arroz congri) was the base for most meals, often served with a spiced meat, or seafood stew, with copious amounts of cumin, garlic and fresh coriander. Interestingly, hot chilli was minimal.

Morning pastries and sweets form an essential part of the culture. Here, I share a favourite sweet recipe – Cuban Caramel Flan. A recipe I learned while cooking with my Tia (Aunty) Dulce. The recipe transcribed via broken English and hand-gesturing and adapted to suit the ingredients at hand.

The flan can be cooked in individual ramekins for turning out, or in a large dish for scooping. On the streets of Havana, it was cooked and sold in repurposed beer or soda cans with the top cut off.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Chocolate, prune & beetroot brownie

* Orange-kissed Baked Caramel Custard

* Recipe: Caramel custards with orange salad & almond biscuits

* Recipe: Hot chocolate custard with esse

* Recipe: Orange flan (flan de naranja)



Nicola Galloway This flan can be cooked in individual ramekins for turning out, or in a large dish for scooping.

TIA DULCE’S CARAMEL FLAN

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 - 40 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the caramel

½ cup (80g) brown sugar

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp water

For the flan

250ml milk (I used oat milk – in Cuba, they use evaporated milk)

150ml cream (can use coconut cream with oat milk to make this dairy-free)

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 eggs

Nicola Galloway On the streets of Havana, these are cooked and sold in repurposed beer or soda cans with the top cut off.

Method

Preheat the oven to 170ºC (fan bake 150ºC). Lightly grease 6 x ½ cup ramekins with butter or oil, or use a single baking dish approx. 20cm x 25cm.

To make the caramel: Combine the sugar, salt and water in a small saucepan and heat over a low heat until it bubbles into a thick caramel, about 2-3 minutes. Quickly pour the caramel evenly into the ramekins or baking dish and swirl to coat the base. Place the ramekins/baking dish into a larger roasting dish.

In a bowl, whisk together the milk, cream, sugar, vanilla and eggs until well combined. Use a ladle to evenly scoop the custard into the ramekins/baking dish.

Boil the kettle and pour the boiling water into the roasting dish to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins/baking dish. Cover loosely with foil to prevent the surface of the custard drying out. Bake for 25-30 minutes for the ramekins, or 35-40 minutes for the larger baking dish. Check the custard is set with a toothpick, it should come out clean when pushed into the centre of the custard.

Serve the flan warm, or at room temperature. If using small ramekins, run a small sharp knife around the sides to loosen. Cover with a small serving plate, then holding the plate and ramekin swirly invert and give a downward shake. The flan will slide out of the ramekin onto the plate with the delicious caramel surrounding it. If using a larger baking dish, use a spoon to scoop portions of the custard and caramel for serving.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz