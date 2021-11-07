Cloudy Kitchen's no-knead focaccia bread

This recipe is one of my very favourites for so many reasons. It is incredibly easy to make - you throw the dough together and leave it overnight in the fridge, then turn it into a pan the next day and leave it to rise again. Then you dimple it and add any toppings you like - this version is just finished with oil and salt, but you can really add anything here. I love doing slow roasted tomatoes or a handful of olives, or some chopped up rosemary. Add them on before you do the dimpling so they get squished into the dough a little. This focaccia bakes up as an airy, fluffy bread with a slightly crispy exterior. It’s perfect any time, but particularly good alongside a bowl of soup or served as a starter with some good olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping.

Prep Time: 30 minutes plus rising time (up to overnight)

Bake Time: 30 minutes

Yield: One large focaccia bread, serves about 8

Focaccia Dough

300g High Grade Flour

300g Plain Flour

14g salt

2 tsp instant yeast

1 tsp sugar

20g good quality olive oil

535g lukewarm water

Extra Oil for greasing the dough and pan

To Finish

Good quality Olive Oil for drizzling

Flaky Sea Salt (optional)

Toppings of your choice (optional)

Erin Clarkson The focaccia dough before it goes in the oven.

Method:

1. In a large bowl, combine the flours, salt, yeast, and sugar. Add the olive oil and water, and mix with a spatula until a shaggy dough forms and there are no dry parts. The dough is wet and sticky. This is normal. The water quantity is correct. Don't freak out, you will be fine.This is normal. Super wet dough = super fluffy focaccia. The pan is there to provide structure when it bakes, so it's ok that it's wet and sticky!

2. Cover the bowl with a tea towel and leave to stand for five minutes.

3. Perform a set of stretch and folds on the dough. To do this, wet your hands, then take a section of the dough and stretch it up and fold it on to itself. Rotate the bowl 90° and repeat the process. Repeat this two more times until you have gone around the bowl, then do one more set of four stretch and folds around the bowl (a total of 8 stretch and folds). Cover the bowl with the tea towel and leave to sit for two minutes.

4. Repeat the stretch and folding and resting process two more times, for a total of three rounds of stretch and folds, each two minutes apart.

5. Drizzle the surface of the dough with a little olive oil, and turn the dough over in the bowl to coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid (to make sure it doesn't dry out), then place in the fridge overnight, a minimum of 12 hours but up to two days.

6. Generously drizzle a 23cmx33cm or similar sized non-stick baking pan with olive oil. Turn the risen dough out into the pan and turn it to fully coat it in the oil. Shape into a rough rectangle shape by pressing it down with your oiled fingers and tucking edges and corners in if needed. Leave to sit for 5 minutes to relax

7. Gently spread the dough towards the edges of the pan using your oiled fingers. It does not have to reach all the way - just encourage it to spread out slightly more.

8. Drizzle the surface of the dough with a little more olive oil so that it does not dry out.

9. Leave the pan in a warm spot, uncovered, to rise, until doubled in size, puffy, and jiggly, anywhere from two to four hours depending on your environment

10. Towards the end of the rising process, preheat the oven to 230°c bake, and arrange a rack in the middle of the oven.

11. Drizzle the surface of the dough with olive oil

12. Oil your fingers and use them to dimple the dough all over, pressing your fingers almost to the bottom of the pan. Bubbles will form in the dough - do not pop them, just leave them be. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt

13. Immediately transfer to the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown on the surface and pulling away from the sides of the pan.

14. Remove from the oven and allow to stand for five minutes then transfer to a wire rack to prevent the bottom from getting soggy.

15. Leave to cool then slice into pieces using a bread knife. Store leftovers lightly wrapped at room temperature.

Notes

It is important that you use a non-stick pan here. If you are worried about it sticking, you can butter the pan before you add the oil just as an additional layer of insurance. If you use a glass pan, you will need to butter it.

The whole thing can be done in one day if you like, with the first rise done at room temperature. Leave it in a warm spot until it has doubled in size. The second rise will also take less time if the dough starts the second rise at room temperature so go by how your dough looks, not the time in the recipe.

If you would like to incorporate some sourdough discard, you can replace 75g of the plain flour and 75g of the water with 150g sourdough discard at 100 per cent hydration.

If you want to use active dry yeast, place it in the lukewarm water with the sugar and leave it until foamy, 10-15 minutes, then proceed with the recipe.