The Caker's halva, milk chocolate, toasted hazelnut cake

This recipe is the first I’ve ever created that incorporates halva, but it certainly won’t be the last! The tahini in the icing ties all the flavours together in a really harmonious way.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes (plus cooling)

Ready in time: 1 hour 45 minutes (can leave out if it doesn’t fit)

Serves :12

Ingredients

150g butter, softened

125g soft brown, light muscovado or coconut sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 free-range eggs

150g spelt or all-purpose white flour

50g ground almonds

2 teaspoons baking powder

Generous pinch sea salt

½ cup / 120g sour cream

½ cup / 110g plain sesame halva, chopped into 1cm chunks

80g hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

80g milk chocolate, buttons or roughly chopped

Icing

150g butter, softened

220g icing sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

100g cream cheese

3 tablespoons tahini

Decorations

20g hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

20g milk chocolate, buttons or roughly chopped

Method:

1.Preheat the oven to 180C and line 2 x 22cm tins with baking paper.

2.In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until pale, light and fluffy.

3.Add in the eggs one at a time, making sure each egg is fully incorporated before adding the next.

4.In two parts, add in the flour, ground almonds, baking powder and salt. Be careful not to overmix

5.Next, by hand, fold through the sour cream followed by the halva pieces, hazelnuts and chocolate.

6.Evenly divide the batter between the 2 tins and bake for 30 minutes, or until lightly golden, springy to the touch and a knife inserted comes out clean.

7.Allow the cakes to cool in their tins for 10 minutes before turning out on to a cooling rack.

8.Meanwhile make the icing. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter, icing sugar and vanilla until pale and fluffy. Add the cream cheese teaspoon by teaspoon and continue beating until the icing is completely smooth. Finally, stir through the tahini.

9.When the cakes are completely cool, spread a layer of icing on to one cake layer. Place the other layer directly on top and neatly ice it. Decorate with a scattering of chopped toasted hazelnuts and milk chocolate.

10.Serve at room temperature.

11.Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days.