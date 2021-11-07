Sam Mannering's feisty kung pao chicken

Blow out the cobwebs with this spicy feast.

I’m not being cute when I say feisty. If it doesn’t blow out the cobwebs, you haven’t added enough chilli. I love the heady, mouth-numbing punch of Sichuan peppercorns and always tend to go overboard on the quantity; rarely do I add a single teaspoon. You’re welcome to do the same.

The dish is thought to have been named for a Qing Dynasty governor of Sichuan, Ding Baozhen, kung pao meaning ‘palace guardian’, which he was. The original recipe is a mixture of chicken, chilli, Sichuan pepper and leek; here I’ve taken liberties. Add vegetables as you prefer; capsicum, bok choy, choy sum, onion and so on.

PREP TIME: 20 MINS

COOK TIME: 15 MINS

SERVES: 4

450g chicken thighs, cut into 3cm chunks

2 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp Shaoxing rice wine

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp cornflour

Thumb of fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns

Cooking oil

1 tsp Chinese chilli paste

1 x 227g tin of water chestnuts, drained and sliced

2 carrots, finely sliced

A couple of flat beans, sliced, or a handful of french beans

Large handful of roasted peanuts

2 spring onions, finely sliced

Large handful of coriander

Steamed Jasmine rice, to serve

Method:

1. Combine the chicken with the soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, cornflour and ginger. Set aside to marinade for a minute as you prep the vegetables.

2. Get a wok going over a high heat.

3. Add the Sichuan peppercorns and quickly dry toast for 30 seconds or so until fragrant. Don’t let them burn.

4. Add a tablespoon of oil and follow with the chicken and the chilli paste. Cook quickly for 4-5 minutes, moving everything around the wok so that it doesn’t burn.

5. Add the water chestnuts, carrot, beans and peanuts and continue to cook for a few more minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Taste and season with more chilli paste and soy sauce, if necessary.

6. Remove from the heat and fold in the sliced spring onion and coriander.

7. Serve immediately, with steamed Jasmine rice on the side if you fancy.