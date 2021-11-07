Chicken, garlic, chive and water chestnut dumplings

I will not hear anything against the humble water chestnut. Sure, they don’t taste of much on their own, but they are a terrific vehicle for gutsier flavours, and add a satisfying, refreshing crunch to a dish.

I’ve been making dumplings a lot lately because, well, what the hell else is there to do in Level 3? I find the assembly-line nature of putting them together quite therapeutic. These will freeze excellently. And are an excellent way of distracting children.

PREP TIME: 40 MINS

COOK TIME: 15 MINS

SERVES: 4-6

450g chicken thighs, finely chopped

Thumb of ginger, peeled and finely grated

Large handful of coriander, finely chopped

4 tbsp garlic chives, finely chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp Shaoxing rice wine

2 tsp Chinese black vinegar

1 tsp Chinese chilli paste

30-40 dumpling wrappers

Method:

1.Combine all ingredients apart from the dumpling wrappers together in a large bowl and mix well with your hands.

2.Place a teaspoon of the chicken mixture in the centre of each dumpling wrapper. Brush a little water around the edges and fold over to create a semi circle, pressing firmly down and pushing any air out, and then pleating the edges a couple of times. It might take a couple of goes to get the technique down pat; just persist. Practice makes perfect. Repeat until you are out of mixture.

3.At this point, you can either steam or boil your dumplings. I prefer them steamed; they’ll need about 20 minutes. If you more into a boiled dumpling, add them to a large saucepan of boiling water. Once the water is at the boil again, add a cup of cold water and once it gets to a boil yet again, they’re done. Do them in batches if need be, swirling them around gently to prevent them from sticking. Once they’re floating on the top, remove with a slotted spoon and serve immediately.

4.To serve, make up a dipping sauce with equal parts black vinegar and soy sauce, some finely shredded fresh ginger, enough chilli paste to taste, a bit of sesame oil and some chopped coriander. Play around with the quantities according to your tastes.