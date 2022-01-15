Recipe: Iced tea ice blocks

After a slow start to summer with more rain in December than I can recall, the steady warmth of January is appreciated. Although the rain wasn’t completely unwelcome, as we head into the drier months a well-soaked garden and full water tank will hopefully keep the garden happy and productive.

Iced Tea might be somewhat retro but it is quite the thirst quencher on a hot day.

Mix and match the teas and fruit additions to suit your tastes. For children I skip the caffeine and make these with red bush (rooibos) or berry infusion herb tea.

Adjust the lemon juice and sweetener to taste. Keeping in mind frozen foods need a little extra sweetness as the cold will numb the taste buds.

If you are not too fussed about making popsicles then make the iced tea in a jug. Sweeten to taste and store in the fridge. Serve in tall glasses with ice cubes, mint leaves and sliced lemon.

Iced tea ice blocks

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: 3-4 hours

Makes 4-6

Ingredients:

1 cup boiling water

2 tea bags - black tea, red bush or berry herb tea

3 strips of lemon zest

2 sprigs of mint leaves

1 cup cold water

2-3 tbsp honey

2-3 tbsp lemon juice

5-6 sliced strawberries or other berries or summer fruit

Method:

Pour the boiling water into a jug and add the selected teabags. Add the lemon zest and mint leaves and leave to infuse for 4-5 minutes. Remove the teabags and add the cold water and honey and lemon juice to taste. Stir to combine and set aside to cool. Pour into 4-6 ice-block moulds. Add 3-4 thick slices of strawberries to each and freeze until solid, about 3-4 hours.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor. www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz