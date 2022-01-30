Cloudy Kitchen's small batch chocolate cream cheese muffins

I love how easy muffins are to throw together when you need something quick and easy, and these small batch chocolate muffins are a massive hit whenever I make them. I popped a chunk of cream cheese into the middle of each muffin - you can leave this out if you like, but it is a delicious surprise. It also works with a square of caramel chocolate, or a little spoonful of jam.

This recipe makes 6 muffins, so I like to space them in every second hole of the muffin pan in order to give them room to bake evenly.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 6 muffins

135g plain flour

110g sugar

35g Dutch process cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp espresso powder or fine instant coffee (optional)

¼ tsp salt

100g Greek yoghurt or sour cream, at room temperature

75g whole milk, at room temperature

70g butter, melted and cooled

30g neutral oil (rice bran, canola, grapeseed)

1 size 7 egg, at room temperature

110g dark chocolate, coarsely chopped, plus extra for the tops

100g full fat cream cheese, at room temperature

Erin Clarkson/Supplied The cream cheese is a delicious surprise in the middle of these muffins.

Directions