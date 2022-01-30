Cloudy Kitchen's small batch chocolate cream cheese muffins
I love how easy muffins are to throw together when you need something quick and easy, and these small batch chocolate muffins are a massive hit whenever I make them. I popped a chunk of cream cheese into the middle of each muffin - you can leave this out if you like, but it is a delicious surprise. It also works with a square of caramel chocolate, or a little spoonful of jam.
This recipe makes 6 muffins, so I like to space them in every second hole of the muffin pan in order to give them room to bake evenly.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Bake time: 30 minutes
Makes: 6 muffins
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Small batch brownies
* Recipe: Oaty ginger crunch
* Cloudy Kitchen's vegan banana chocolate chip muffins
135g plain flour
110g sugar
35g Dutch process cocoa
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
1 tsp espresso powder or fine instant coffee (optional)
¼ tsp salt
100g Greek yoghurt or sour cream, at room temperature
75g whole milk, at room temperature
70g butter, melted and cooled
30g neutral oil (rice bran, canola, grapeseed)
1 size 7 egg, at room temperature
110g dark chocolate, coarsely chopped, plus extra for the tops
100g full fat cream cheese, at room temperature
Directions
-
Preheat the oven to 205C bake. Grease and line a 6 hole muffin pan with paper liners (you can make your own with a square of baking paper cut into a 14cm square and pressed into each cavity in the pan if you like). Alternatively use a 12 hole muffin pan and use every second cavity - leaving space between them allows them to bake more evenly.
-
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, espresso powder, and salt.
-
In a second bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, milk, melted butter, oil, and egg. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and fold until just combined with a spatula. Add the chocolate and mix to incorporate.
-
Scoop about 2 tbsp of batter into each muffin hole. Divide the cream cheese into 6 roughly equal pieces, and press into the batter of each muffin.
-
Divide the remaining batter between the muffins to cover the cream cheese. Spread lightly with a spoon or spatula to ensure the cream cheese is covered. Sprinkle the tops of the muffins with a little dark chocolate if desired.
-
Bake for about 20 minutes, until the top springs back when lightly touched. Do not overbake as they will dry out.
-
Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 5-10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack and allowing to cool completely.
-
Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
Sunday Magazine