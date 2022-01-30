Cloudy Kitchen's small batch chocolate cream cheese muffins

These muffins are always a massive hit.
I love how easy muffins are to throw together when you need something quick and easy, and these small batch chocolate muffins are a massive hit whenever I make them. I popped a chunk of cream cheese into the middle of each muffin - you can leave this out if you like, but it is a delicious surprise. It also works with a square of caramel chocolate, or a little spoonful of jam.

This recipe makes 6 muffins, so I like to space them in every second hole of the muffin pan in order to give them room to bake evenly.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 6 muffins

135g plain flour

110g sugar

35g Dutch process cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp espresso powder or fine instant coffee (optional)

¼ tsp salt

100g Greek yoghurt or sour cream, at room temperature

75g whole milk, at room temperature

70g butter, melted and cooled

30g neutral oil (rice bran, canola, grapeseed)

1 size 7 egg, at room temperature

110g dark chocolate, coarsely chopped, plus extra for the tops

100g full fat cream cheese, at room temperature

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 205C bake. Grease and line a 6 hole muffin pan with paper liners (you can make your own with a square of baking paper cut into a 14cm square and pressed into each cavity in the pan if you like). Alternatively use a 12 hole muffin pan and use every second cavity - leaving space between them allows them to bake more evenly.

  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, espresso powder, and salt.

  3. In a second bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, milk, melted butter, oil, and egg. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and fold until just combined with a spatula. Add the chocolate and mix to incorporate.

  4. Scoop about 2 tbsp of batter into each muffin hole. Divide the cream cheese into 6 roughly equal pieces, and press into the batter of each muffin.

  5. Divide the remaining batter between the muffins to cover the cream cheese. Spread lightly with a spoon or spatula to ensure the cream cheese is covered. Sprinkle the tops of the muffins with a little dark chocolate if desired.

  6. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the top springs back when lightly touched. Do not overbake as they will dry out.

  7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 5-10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack and allowing to cool completely.

  8. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

