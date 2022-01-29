Cucumber and red onion salad

This salad can be easily tweaked to suit your tastes.

This is a cucumber salad with attitude. Sharp rice wine vinegar is the perfect accompaniment to the mild taste of cucumber. The vinegar also works to reduce the pungency of the red onion. However, if you are not a fan of raw onion then leave it out entirely and add extra cucumber or some thinly sliced green cabbage.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Stuffed Zucchini Flowers

* Recipe: Spiced zucchini and carrot fritters

* Recipe: Iced tea ice blocks



Half a red onion, cut into 3mm slices

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

Pinch of salt

3-4 small lebanese or 1 large telegraph cucumber (about 500g)

1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

Cracked black pepper

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Small basil leaves to garnish