Cucumber and red onion salad
This is a cucumber salad with attitude. Sharp rice wine vinegar is the perfect accompaniment to the mild taste of cucumber. The vinegar also works to reduce the pungency of the red onion. However, if you are not a fan of raw onion then leave it out entirely and add extra cucumber or some thinly sliced green cabbage.
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Half a red onion, cut into 3mm slices
2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
Pinch of salt
3-4 small lebanese or 1 large telegraph cucumber (about 500g)
1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp toasted sesame oil
Cracked black pepper
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Small basil leaves to garnish
Place the sliced red onion into a shallow salad bowl. Add the vinegar and salt and toss to combine.
Cut the cucumber on angles to create bite-sized wedges. Add to the onions along with the soy sauce, oils and a generous grind of cracked pepper. Mix well, and check taste adding extra vinegar and/or soy sauce to balance.
Cover and chill until ready to serve (this salad is best served chilled).
Sprinkle with sesame seeds and small basil leaves to serve alongside Miso Chicken and cooked quinoa or rice.
