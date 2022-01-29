Bish, bash, bosh: Four easy, breezy vegan recipes to try

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby from Sheffield in the UK are the plant-based power pair behind Bosh! - a food brand synonymous with easy, breezy veganism.

Their new book Bosh! On A Budget is all about batch cooking and budget recipes. Here are four to try.

Cheese & Onion Tarte Tatin

This is the kind of thing you'll want to rustle up if you're hosting a dinner party - your guests will be totally blown away by your culinary prowess. It looks the business, tastes delicious and is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard.

We like to use a quick and easy pastry sheet from the supermarket rather than making our own, but that's your choice, of course. Quick word of advice: you might want to open a bottle for this one ...

Serves 8 as a starter or 4 as a main

INGREDIENTS

7 mixed red and white onions (about 500-600g)

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp dairy-free butter 10 sage leaves

1 tbsp sugar

2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

20g smoked dairy-free Cheddar

1 x 375g sheet ready­

Rolled dairy-free puff pastry

Salt and black pepper

To serve, green salad

DIRECTIONS

Prep & utensils: Preheat the oven to 200°C •Put a 24cm deep ovenproof frying pan with a lid over a medium-low heat • Board or plate that will fit tightly over the pan

Cook the onions: Peel and halve the onions. Add the oil, dairy-free butter and the sage leaves to the hot pan. After a couple of minutes, pour off a little of the sage butter into a small bowl and set the crispy sage leaves aside on a sheet of kitchen paper, add the onion halves to the pan, cut-sides down. Season generously with salt and pepper, sprinkle the sugar over the onions and drizzle over 1 tablespoon of the balsamic vinegar. Turn down the heat, cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes. Finely grate the Cheddar. Build the tart: Unroll the pastry and cut it in half widthways to make fitting the pastry into the pan easier, take the lid off the pan and scatter half the cheese over the onions, drape the two pieces of pastry over the top to cover the onions (they will overlap in the middle). Carefully tuck the pastry in around the onions, being careful not to burn your fingers on the side of the pan, rick the pastry all over with a fork and brush the top with the reserved sage butter. Transfer the pan to the hot oven to bake for 25 minutes, until golden brown and puffed up. Serve: Remove the pan from the oven (the handle will be hot!). Lay the board or plate over the pan then carefully flip it over to tip out the tart Drizzle over the remaining balsamic vinegar, reserved cheese and the fried sage leaves Slice and serve with a simple green salad

Ultimate Cinnamon Rolls

Supplied Bosh! Cinnamon Scrolls

The delightful aroma of these beauties wafting out of the oven will get your taste buds firing, for sure.

For a brilliant get-ahead hack, you can make these up until the rolls are formed and in their tin and then cover them and put them in the fridge to slowly rise overnight.

The next morning, just pop them in a preheated oven and, voila! A tasty way to start your day.

Makes 9

INGREDIENTS

For the dough:

200ml oat milk

115g dairy-free butter

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 x 7g sachet yeast

250g strong white bread flour

250g plain flour

½ tbsp salt

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

For the filling:

100g dairy-free butter

75g light brown sugar

2 tbsp cinnamon

pinch of salt

For the icing

200g icing sugar

2-3 tbsp water

DIRECTIONS

Prep & utensils: Clear a shelf in the oven • Grease a 20cm cake tin with dairy-free butter • Small saucepan over a medium heat • Large bowl • Rolling pin

Make the dough: Pour the oat milk into the saucepan and heat until steaming. Take off the heat, add the dairy-free butter and stir until melted. Stir in the sugar and yeast and set aside. Mix the flours and salt together in the large bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the oat-milk mixture. Add the apple cider vinegar and mix to make a soft dough. Tip on to a clean work surface and knead until smooth and elastic. Clean the bowl and place the dough back inside, cover with a clean cloth and set aside for 1-1½ hours, until doubled in size. Make the filling: Put all the filling ingredients into a bowl and whisk until light and fluffy, set aside Prepare the rolls: Tip the dough onto a clean work surface dusted liberally with flour and roll it into a large rectangle about 30 x 25cm. Spread the filling evenly over the pastry. Starting at the longest edge, roll the pastry into a log. Slice into 9 equal circles, then lay each slice on its side. Take the last 2cm of each roll and tuck it underneath the pastry. Arrange the rolls in the cake tin, leaving a little space between each one. Cover and leave to rise for another 30–40 minutes, until risen and puffy. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Bake: Bake the rolls for 20–30 minutes, until golden. Remove and set aside to cool in the tin. Ice the rolls: Put the icing sugar into a bowl and gradually mix in enough of the water to make a drizzle. Remove the cooled rolls from the tin, drizzle with the icing and leave to set before serving.

Jackfruit Larb

Supplied Bosh! Jackfruit Larb

Is it a salad? Is it a wrap? No. It's larb, and it's here to make your lunchtime tastier.

This is a brilliant healthy-but-tasty finger-food meal for when you have friends over and want to put something fun and informal in the middle of the table for everyone to dig into.

Great texture, great colour and great taste. What's not to love?

Serves 4 (as a lunch or starter)

INGREDIENTS

2 x 400g tins jackfruit

1 lemongrass stalk

1 garlic clove

2.5cm piece fresh ginger

2-3 red chillies

10g fresh coriander

10g fresh mint

50g salted peanuts

2 baby gem lettuces

1 tbsp groundnut oil

For the dressing 2 limes

1 banana shallot

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

DIRECTIONS

Prep & utensils: Preheat oven to 200°C • Line a baking tray• Clean tea towel • Pestle and mortar • Wok

Roast the jackfruit: Drain and rinse the jackfruit, then pat dry with the clean tea towel. Spread out on the lined baking tray and roast in the hot oven for 20 minutes. Use two forks to pull apart and shred the jackfruit. Meanwhile, prepare the remaining ingredients: Trim the lemongrass stalk, strip the bark and slice finely. Peel and finely grate the garlic and ginger. Finely slice the chillies. Pick the coriander leaves and finely slice the stems. Pick the mint leaves. Break the peanuts up in the pestle and mortar. Cutaway the stems of the lettuce, pull apart the larger leaves and rinse under cold water. Halve the limes for the dressing, peel the shallot, cut it in half and finely slice it lengthways. Cook the larb: Warm the oil in the wok over a medium-high heat. Add the jackfruit and stir for 3-4 minutes. Add the lemongrass, garlic, ginger, two of the chillies and the coriander stems. Stir for 2 minutes. Turn the heat down to very low to keep warm, stirring occasionally to make sure it doesn't catch. Make the dressing: Squeeze the lime juice into a bowl. Add the sliced shallot and squash it slightly to break it down a little. Add the soy sauce and sweet chilli and stir to combine. Serve: Spoon the jackfruit mixture into the lettuce leaves, drizzle over the dressing, garnish with the fresh coriander, mint leaves, broken peanuts and a few slices of chilli if you like it extra kicky! Serve immediately.

Tempura Crudités

Supplied Bosh! Tempura Crudites with Dipping Sauces

We felt it was high time that someone took crudités and made them waaaaay better.

We’ve BOSHified them by deep-frying them in super crispy tempura batter and serving them with a trio of tasty dips to transform crudités from boring to brilliant!

These are fantastic served as a sharer with drinks at a party or even as a starter at a sit-down dinner. And these dipping sauces are great with any Asian side or salad.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

125g baby sweetcorn

75g sugar snap peas

125g carrot

75g red pepper

Sea salt flakes

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

For the batter

140g plain flour

2 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

250ml chilled sparkling water

DIRECTIONS

Prep & utensils: Make your dressing of choice (see below) • Wok • Line a tray with kitchen paper

Prepare the batter: Sieve the flour, cornflour, baking powder and salt into a bowl and stir to combine. Gradually pour in the sparkling water, whisking constantly until you have a smooth batter with the consistency of thick custard (add more flour if needed). Prepare the vegetables: Halve the baby sweetcorn lengthways. Trim the sugar snaps. Peel the carrot and cut it into batons. Trim the pepper and cut it into 1cm thick slices Fry the tempura crudités: Pour the oil into the wok until it’s 5–8cm deep. Heat to 180ºC, or until the oil sizzles around the edges when you dip in a wooden spoon. Dip the sweetcorn to coat them in the batter and use tongs to gently transfer them to the oil. Use a teaspoon to drip a little more batter over the baby corn (this will help make them even crispier). Fry for 3–4 minutes until crunchy and golden, turning halfway • Transfer to the lined tray and repeat to cook all the vegetables. Serve: Transfer the tempura to a serving plate, sprinkle with a little salt and serve immediately with the dipping sauces.

Dipping Sauces

SRIRACHA MAYO

2 tbsp plant-based mayo

2 tsp rice vinegar

2 tsp sriracha

½ tsp salt

Measure all the ingredients into a small bowl • Mix well and serve

SOY & MAPLE

2.5cm piece fresh ginger

1 small fresh red chilli

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup or sugar

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

Peel and grate the ginger • Trim and finely slice the chilli • Add the ginger, chilli and all the remaining ingredients to a bowl • Mix and serve

HOISIN & ORANGE

½ orange

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tsp rice vinegar

Squeeze the orange juice into a small bowl, catching any pips in your spare hand • Add the hoisin sauce and vinegar • Mix and serve

Bosh! On A Budget, $39.99, is out now.