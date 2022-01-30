Recipe: Two ways with sumac and chickpeas

Some ingredients make perfect partners, and Sundayâs resident chef Sam Mannering reckons sumac and chickpeas are a match made in heaven.

These two recipes start more or less the same, for your convenience. I’m a big believer in the two birds, one stone school of thought. Lots of little double ups. Chickpeas and sumac are very compatible bedfellows. Here are two ways of making the most of an enviable partnership.

In this intolerable heat (I’ve been roving up and down the country the past few weeks and feel like everywhere is stifling at the moment), meal times seem to be just a whole lot of listless picking. Lots of dippy things. Lots of salady things. Carbs are taboo. Apart from the occasional chickpea.

Chickpea, sweetcorn and sumac slaw

Sam Mannering A big summer salad perfect for hot weather.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 as a side

Ingredients:

1 tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Olive oil

1 tbsp cumin seeds

Sea salt and black pepper

2 ears of sweetcorn

Half a red cabbage, finely sliced

1 carrot, grated

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tbsp each of white and black sesame seeds

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Few pinches of sumac

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C on fan grill. Rinse and drain the chickpeas. Combine with a few tablespoons of olive oil, the cumin seeds and salt and pepper to taste. Roast quickly until crisp. Rub the sweetcorn down with oil and salt and pepper and pop under the grill quickly to colour it a little. Remove and allow to cool a little. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sliced red cabbage, grated carrot, sliced spring onion, sesame seeds, roasted chickpeas, a drizzle of olive oil, the lemon juice and zest and some salt and pepper. Shave the corn kernels off the cobs and fold into the mix. Scatter over a bit of sumac, and serve.

Hummus with broad beans, sumac and mint

Sam Mannering Chickpeas and sumac Chickpeas and sumac are very compatible bedfellows.

Broad beans can be a little hard to find, unless you grow them yourself (yum), so just use the frozen shelled edamame instead.

Maybe even puree the chickpeas smooth, and then just pulse the beans in so you have a bit of texture. Or not. You do you.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 5-6 as a dippy thing

Ingredients:

2 tins chickpeas

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin

Sea salt and black pepper

Olive oil

1 cup peeled broad beans or shelled edamame beans

1 tbsp tahini, or to taste

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

Handful of mint leaves, torn up

½ tsp sumac

Method: