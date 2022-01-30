Recipe: Two ways with sumac and chickpeas
These two recipes start more or less the same, for your convenience. I’m a big believer in the two birds, one stone school of thought. Lots of little double ups. Chickpeas and sumac are very compatible bedfellows. Here are two ways of making the most of an enviable partnership.
In this intolerable heat (I’ve been roving up and down the country the past few weeks and feel like everywhere is stifling at the moment), meal times seem to be just a whole lot of listless picking. Lots of dippy things. Lots of salady things. Carbs are taboo. Apart from the occasional chickpea.
Chickpea, sweetcorn and sumac slaw
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4 as a side
Ingredients:
1 tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained
Olive oil
1 tbsp cumin seeds
Sea salt and black pepper
2 ears of sweetcorn
Half a red cabbage, finely sliced
1 carrot, grated
2 spring onions, finely sliced
1 tbsp each of white and black sesame seeds
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Few pinches of sumac
Method:
Preheat the oven to 200°C on fan grill.
Rinse and drain the chickpeas. Combine with a few tablespoons of olive oil, the cumin seeds and salt and pepper to taste. Roast quickly until crisp.
Rub the sweetcorn down with oil and salt and pepper and pop under the grill quickly to colour it a little. Remove and allow to cool a little.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the sliced red cabbage, grated carrot, sliced spring onion, sesame seeds, roasted chickpeas, a drizzle of olive oil, the lemon juice and zest and some salt and pepper.
Shave the corn kernels off the cobs and fold into the mix. Scatter over a bit of sumac, and serve.
Hummus with broad beans, sumac and mint
Broad beans can be a little hard to find, unless you grow them yourself (yum), so just use the frozen shelled edamame instead.
Maybe even puree the chickpeas smooth, and then just pulse the beans in so you have a bit of texture. Or not. You do you.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves: 5-6 as a dippy thing
Ingredients:
2 tins chickpeas
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp cumin
Sea salt and black pepper
Olive oil
1 cup peeled broad beans or shelled edamame beans
1 tbsp tahini, or to taste
Zest and juice of 2 lemons
Handful of mint leaves, torn up
½ tsp sumac
Method:
Preheat the oven to 200°C on fan grill.
-
Rinse and drain the chickpeas. Combine a quarter of them in a roasting dish with the garlic, cumin, a good seasoning of salt and pepper and a few tablespoons of olive oil and pop into the oven to roast for 15 minutes or so until the chickpeas are fragrant and crisp. Take care not to let it burn. Remove and cool.
In the meantime, take the remaining chickpeas and combine with the broad beans or edamame, tahini, lemon juice and zest and quarter of a cup of water. Blend into a puree. Taste and season accordingly.
To serve, spread the hummus mix out in a bowl and top with the crisp garlicky chickpeas and any residual oil from the bottom of the pan. Scatter over the mint leaves and sumac and drizzle a little more oil over the top. Serve immediately.
