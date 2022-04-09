Recipe: Caramelised onion, walnut & blue cheese galette

If I had to encompass autumn into a pie, this would be it. Sweet onions, crunchy walnuts, a hint of sage and sharpness from the blue cheese.

I recently tried a variation of this tart that a friend had made and instantly knew I had to recreate it.

I know this is a lot of onions, but they do cook down - sweetening and caramelising - to about a third of the original size.

If you are not a fan of onions or the rigmarole of preparing them, instead use a selection of roasted vegetables such as pumpkin, kumara, carrots and parsnip - prepping them ahead when making dinner the day before.

Caramelised onion, walnut & blue cheese galette

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 30 minutes + 1 hour pastry chill time

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups (225g) plain flour (can use spelt)

½ cup (75g) wholemeal flour (wheat or spelt) - or use extra white flour

½ tsp salt

200g cold butter, cut into 1cm cubes

3-4 tbsp natural unsweetened yoghurt

2 tbsp olive oil

4 medium brown onions (about 700g), thinly sliced

Pinch of salt

12 sage leaves

About 60g blue cheese, crumbled

½ cup walnuts, roughly broken

Cracked pepper

Milk for brushing, about 1 tbsp

Nicola Galloway A rustic French dish to enjoy while the weather is still warm enough to have a lunch outside.

Method:

Make the pastry. Combine the flours and salt in a bowl. Add the cubed butter and use fingers to efficiently rub the butter into the flour until the consistency of coarse breadcrumbs (don’t dally here or the butter can melt and toughen the cooked pastry). Spoon over 3 tablespoons of yoghurt and use a butter knife to combine until the mixture comes together. Add the extra tablespoon of yoghurt if needed. Knead briefly in the bowl until the dough holds together then shape into a disc and place in a sealed container. Chill for 1 hour minimum (the pastry can be prepared up to 2 days ahead of time). Prepare the onions. In a large frying pan heat the olive oil over a moderate heat. Add the sliced onions along with a three-finger pinch of salt - this will draw out the moisture in the onions as they cook so they caramelise faster. Cook, adjusting the heat as needed and stirring often, for 25-30 minutes until golden and caramelised. Spread on a plate to cool. Preheat the oven to 200ºC (fan 180ºC). Place a pizza stone or heavy baking tray onto the middle shelf in the oven to preheat - this will help to evenly cook the base of the pastry. Line a flat cookie tray with baking paper. Remove the pastry from the fridge - allowing 5-10 minutes to soften on the bench if needed. Dust the bench and rolling pin with flour and roll the pastry out to a 35cm diameter circle. It is okay if it is a little misshapen, that is the rustic nature of a galette. Transfer to the lined cookie tray, a little overhang at this stage is fine. Spread the cooled onion mixture over the pastry, leaving a 5cm border. Scatter evenly with the sage leaves, blue cheese and walnuts. Finishing with a generous grind of cracked pepper. Fold up and pleat the pastry to make a rustic border then brush lightly with milk. Bake the galette. Holding the baking paper carefully slide the galette from the cookie tray onto the preheated pizza stone or baking tray. Immediately turn down the heat to 180ºC (fan 160ºC) and bake for 25-30 minutes until the pastry is golden on the top and bottom. Serve the galette warm cut into wedges with sliced radishes and aioli on the side.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor. www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz