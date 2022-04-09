Weekend baking: Feijoa shortcake, feijoa coconut cake and caramelised feijoa gingerbread
It's a feast of feijoas in this edition of weekend baking.
FEIJOA AND ALMOND SHORTCAKE by Jo Wilcox
This scrummy shortcake makes a lovely dessert served warm with a dollop of cream or custard. When apricots are in season they're a delicious alternative to the feijoas.
FEIJOA COCONUT CAKE by Joanne Heslop
Other fruits – such as fresh or drained, bottled peaches – work well in this moist and scrumptious cake.
CARAMELISED FEIJOA GINGERBREAD by Sam Mannering
This recipe is one of those absolute pearlers, the sort of thing that will have you thinking about making another batch when you’re barely into the first bite