Weekend baking: Feijoa shortcake, feijoa coconut cake and caramelised feijoa gingerbread

It's a feast of feijoas in this edition of weekend baking.

FEIJOA AND ALMOND SHORTCAKE by Jo Wilcox

This scrummy shortcake makes a lovely dessert served warm with a dollop of cream or custard. When apricots are in season they're a delicious alternative to the feijoas.

FULL RECIPE HERE

MANJA WACHSMUTH/Stuff Feijoa coconut cake by Joanne Heslop

FEIJOA COCONUT CAKE by Joanne Heslop

Other fruits – such as fresh or drained, bottled peaches – work well in this moist and scrumptious cake.

FULL RECIPE HERE

Sam Mannering/Stuff Caramelised feijoa gingerbread by Sam Mannering

CARAMELISED FEIJOA GINGERBREAD by Sam Mannering

This recipe is one of those absolute pearlers, the sort of thing that will have you thinking about making another batch when you’re barely into the first bite

FULL RECIPE HERE