Recipe: Slow-roasted miso butterflied lamb leg

Slow-roasted Miso Butterflied Lamb Leg

What vinegar does to slow-cooked meat is a magnificent thing – the acids break down the fibres and create a truly succulent, pull-apart dish. White miso paste adds a wonderful salty-sweet umami level of flavour to this lamb dish.

Serve with lightly steamed Asian greens and mashed buttery orange kumara.

Serves 5-6

Ingredients

1-1.2kg butterflied lamb leg

Oil for basting

3-4 fresh sage leaves

1 large or 2 small dried chillies, torn into pieces

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, lightly toasted

1⁄2 cup rice wine vinegar

500ml chicken stock

2 tablespoons liquid honey

1⁄3 cup white or shiro miso paste

2 tablespoons mirin

1 tablespoon shaoxing (Chinese cooking wine)

2 tablespoons dark honey (eg, forest flower)

3 tablespoons low-salt soy sauce

1⁄2 fresh chilli, chopped (optional)

Method

Heat oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Rub lamb leg with a little oil and season with salt and pepper.

Sear lamb in a hot pan until browned on both sides.

Place sage, chillies and fennel seeds in a high-sided oven dish that will fit the lamb snugly. Lay the seared leg on top and pour over vinegar, stock and honey.

Season again with salt and pepper and cover with a layer of baking paper then tinfoil or lid to enclose tightly. Roast for around 2 1⁄2 hours or until the meat is fall- apart soft when touched. Transfer lamb to a platter.

While meat is resting, skim off fat from the cooking juices and strain the juices.

Place liquid in a saucepan and add miso, mirin, cooking wine, dark honey, soy sauce and chilli.

Simmer until reduced by half, thickened and sticky. Strain sauce. Serve poured over the lamb.