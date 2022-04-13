Recipes: 3 slow-roasted lamb dishes fit for an Easter crowd

Slow-roasted lamb leg with green olive gremolata

Slow-roasted lamb is such a great way to feed a crowd because you can forget about it for hours while it's in the oven. Gremolata, sprinkled over the meat when served, cuts through the fattiness with its punchy flavours.

MANJA WACHSMUTH Slow-roasted miso butterflied lamb leg.

Slow-roasted miso butterflied lamb leg

What vinegar does to slow-cooked meat is a magnificent thing – the acids break down the fibres and create a truly succulent, pull-apart dish. White miso paste adds a wonderful salty-sweet umami level of flavour to this lamb dish.

Serve with lightly steamed Asian greens and mashed buttery orange kumara.

Slow-cooked Greek lamb with lemon & herb

MANJA WACHSMUTH/NZ House & Garden Slow cooked Greek lamb with lemon and herbs.

This roast makes a great centrepiece for a special meal to share with family and friends. The lamb is slow-roasted with classic Greek ingredients of lemons, wine, oregano, rosemary and plenty of garlic, resulting in meltingly tender, highly flavoured meat and tangy pan juices.

