Recipes: 3 slow-roasted lamb dishes fit for an Easter crowd
Slow-roasted lamb leg with green olive gremolata
Slow-roasted lamb is such a great way to feed a crowd because you can forget about it for hours while it's in the oven. Gremolata, sprinkled over the meat when served, cuts through the fattiness with its punchy flavours.
Slow-roasted miso butterflied lamb leg
What vinegar does to slow-cooked meat is a magnificent thing – the acids break down the fibres and create a truly succulent, pull-apart dish. White miso paste adds a wonderful salty-sweet umami level of flavour to this lamb dish.
Serve with lightly steamed Asian greens and mashed buttery orange kumara.
Slow-cooked Greek lamb with lemon & herb
This roast makes a great centrepiece for a special meal to share with family and friends. The lamb is slow-roasted with classic Greek ingredients of lemons, wine, oregano, rosemary and plenty of garlic, resulting in meltingly tender, highly flavoured meat and tangy pan juices.