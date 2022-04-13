Last minute dinner sorted: Cook prawn, ginger and coriander fritters tonight

I have spoken before of my, and my family’s, love for fritters. Let me include here a love for frozen prawns, which my freezer is rarely without. I buy the ones that come cooked and peeled – they cook from frozen in minutes in dishes like stir-fries or soups.

Here you do need to defrost them first but that is as easy as tipping your prawns into a bowl of tepid water and leaving them for 15 or so minutes, while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

It’s true that frozen prawns, while vastly cheaper than fresh, are still not a cheap product, but given the price of the other ingredients you are still going to be feeding a family of four for less than $6 per head. But if you’d like to substitute, you could go for a white fish, or minced meat – I would suggest chicken or pork.

Prawn, ginger and coriander fritters

by Sam Mannering

Ingredients

500g raw prawns

Two thumbs’ worth of fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated

Large handful of coriander, finely chopped

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice or corn flour

1 egg white

Oil (not olive), for frying

Method

Take a third of the prawns, give them a rough chop into scant 1cm bits, and then transfer to a bowl.

Finely chop the remaining two-thirds of the prawns into almost a paste-like consistency; the finer the better – this will help the mixture to bind.

Combine with the rest of the prawns, then mix in the grated ginger, chopped coriander, soy sauce, sesame oil and corn flour. Mix well.

Whisk up the egg white and fold in.

Get a frying pan going over a moderately high heat. Add about two tablespoons of oil, let it heat up, and fry spoonfuls of the mixture for a couple of minutes on both sides, until golden brown and firm-ish to the touch.

Transfer to paper towels to get rid of any excess oil, and serve, garnished with extra chopped coriander and a little bit of chilli and soy sauce on the side.

