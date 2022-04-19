Last minute dinner sorted: Cook lemon chicken & rice soup tonight

I love soup. It might be my favourite food group. But while I love all soups, I will always have a special place in my heart for the chicken variety.

Also known as “Jewish penicillin”, there truly is something wonderfully restorative about a chicken broth-based soup, whether it’s the Jewish variety with matzoh balls that has been decorating seder tables around the world this last week, or a Vietnamese pho, or an Indian mulligatawny, or anything in between.

This recipe offers an unusual spin on the classic noodled variety, with rice cooked into the broth, along with simple vegetables and the zest and juice of one lemon, which gives the whole dish a tart, fresh lift.

Personally, I’ll be giving the fennel a miss (aniseed is about the only flavour I really can’t abide, come at me in the comments), but if I have some broccoli or cabbage I might throw some in. Or not; like with any chicken soup, the broth – whether homemade or store-bought – is the main attraction here. Just make sure you season it well before serving.

Lemon chicken & rice soup

By Sarah Hobbs

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 small carrot, peeled, finely chopped

1 stick celery, finely chopped

1 small fennel bulb, finely chopped, fronds reserved

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 litre (4 cups) chicken stock

4 small (about 150g each) chicken breast fillets

1⁄2 cup long grain white rice

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1⁄2 cup mint leaves, finely shredded

Crusty bread to serve

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrot, celery, fennel and garlic and fry, stirring, for 5 minutes or until the onion has softened. Add the stock and chicken and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the chicken is just cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a plate and cover to keep warm.

2. Add the rice to the soup mixture and bring to a simmer. Cook for a further 10 minutes or until the rice is tender. Add the peas and cook for 2 minutes until the peas are tender.

3. Meanwhile, use 2 forks to coarsely shred the chicken. Return the chicken to the soup mixture, along with the lemon juice. Taste and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

4. Ladle the soup into bowls then top with the mint, lemon zest and fennel fronds. Serve with crusty bread.

