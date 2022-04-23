Recipe: Brunch frittata with potato and beans

This is a hearty addition to a brunch spread, or a relatively speedy weeknight dinner main. Plan ahead to cook extra vegetables the night before, or parboil cubed potatoes for 10 minutes until just tender, drain and use as follows.

I like to use yoghurt in the custard for the soft texture and slight tartness it brings to the frittata. Cream or milk works just as well. The vegetables can also be mixed up to utilise what you have. I used the very last green beans from the garden and new season agria potatoes, however, these can be swapped out for peas, broccoli, carrots, silverbeet, kūmara, pumpkin and so on. Using about 3 cups total.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

30g (2 tbsp) butter

½ onion, chopped

About 2 cups (400g) cooked potato, cut into 2cm cubes

1 cup chopped green beans

6 free-range eggs

½ cup (120ml) natural unsweetened yoghurt (or cream or milk)

Salt and cracked pepper

1 cup (100g) grated cheese (or crumbled feta)

Fennel greens or chopped parsley to serve

Method: