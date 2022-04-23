Recipe: Brunch frittata with potato and beans
This is a hearty addition to a brunch spread, or a relatively speedy weeknight dinner main. Plan ahead to cook extra vegetables the night before, or parboil cubed potatoes for 10 minutes until just tender, drain and use as follows.
I like to use yoghurt in the custard for the soft texture and slight tartness it brings to the frittata. Cream or milk works just as well. The vegetables can also be mixed up to utilise what you have. I used the very last green beans from the garden and new season agria potatoes, however, these can be swapped out for peas, broccoli, carrots, silverbeet, kūmara, pumpkin and so on. Using about 3 cups total.
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Pink pickled devilled eggs and pickled beetroot
* Recipe: Nana's Anzac biscuits
* Recipe: Caramelised Leek & Goat Cheese Tart
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
30g (2 tbsp) butter
½ onion, chopped
About 2 cups (400g) cooked potato, cut into 2cm cubes
1 cup chopped green beans
6 free-range eggs
½ cup (120ml) natural unsweetened yoghurt (or cream or milk)
Salt and cracked pepper
1 cup (100g) grated cheese (or crumbled feta)
Fennel greens or chopped parsley to serve
Method:
-
Preheat the oven to 190°C (fan 170ºC).
-
Heat an ovenproof frying pan (about 25cm diameter) over a moderate heat.
-
Add the oil and butter, swirling the pan to evenly coat the base. Add the onions and saute for 5 minutes to soften. Add the potatoes and beans and cook over the heat until the beans are vibrant green.
-
In a jug whisk together the eggs and yoghurt. Season generously with salt and cracked pepper.
-
Turn up the heat and pour the custard over the vegetables. Cook for 4-5 minutes until the edge begins to set - the middle will still be wobbly - then scatter over the cheese.
-
Place the frittata in the oven for 15 minutes until the egg is set and the cheese is melted and bubbly.
-
Serve warm or cold, cut into wedges. Leftovers make for a great lunch the next day.
Your Weekend