Recipes: Three unique ways to use Anzac biscuit ingredients

This collection was first published in April 2022.

Most of us bakers already favourite Anzac biscuit recipe (mine comes from my friend Deb’s son’s school fundraiser cookbook), though if you’re on the hunt for one try this or this.

If, however, you’ve hit today and already had your fill the base ingredients of Anzac biscuits can be used in many other ways – from sweet treats to chic desserts for grown-ups.

Melanie Jenkins Chocolate, oat and orange marmalade biscuits

Stuff Caramel Anzac slice.

A combination of Anzac and jaffa flavours, this might be the most quintessentially Kiwi biscuit ever created.

MANJA WACHSMUTH Anzac biscuits with honey whisky ice cream.

Honestly, just about the best thing I can imagine.

One for after the kids go to bed, to celebrate the end of the long, long school holidays.