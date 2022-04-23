Weekend baking: Three unique ways to use Anzac biscuit ingredients

We all have a favourite Anzac biscuit recipe (mine comes from my friend Deb’s son’s school fundraiser cookbook), but if you’ve hit Saturday and already had your fill the base ingredients of Anzac biscuits can be used in many other ways – from sweet treats to chic desserts for grown-ups.

Chocolate, oat and orange marmalade biscuits

A combination of Anzac and jaffa flavours, this might be the most quintessentially Kiwi biscuit ever created.

Caramel Anzac slice

Honestly, just about the best thing I can imagine.

Anzac biscuits with honey whisky ice cream

One for after the kids go to bed on Sunday night (remember you’ve got the next day off!).