Recipe: Pork and apple sausage rolls

These can be made with either pork or beef sausages. Both meats work with the apple and chutney, or use Worcestershire sauce with beef if you like.

Homemade sausage rolls are easy to prepare, with the flexibility of adding extra flavours and vegetables.

Be led by the flavour of the sausages you have to determine the additions. Other options could be: extra chopped herbs; sage for pork, or thyme for beef; finely chopped onion and/or garlic; and spices such as paprika or ground cumin.

If you fancy making the pastry from scratch, the pastry recipe I shared a few weeks back for caramelised onion galette would work perfectly - roll the pastry out to a 25cm x 50cm rectangle, about 3mm thickness.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Caramelised onion, walnut & blue cheese galette

* Last minute dinner sorted: Cook comforting red lentil dahl tonight

* Recipe: Mushroom and fennel soup with fennel salsa



Pork and apple sausage rolls

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Makes 24 small sausage rolls

Ingredients

400g (5-6) good quality pork or beef sausages (or sausage meat)

1 small apple (about 150g), grated

1 carrot (about 100g), grated

1 tbsp chutney (or use Worcestershire sauce if using beef sausages)

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Generous grind of cracked pepper

1 egg, beaten

½ cup breadcrumbs

2 sheets (375g) butter puff pastry, thawed

Chia or sesame seeds for sprinkling

Nicole Galloway Rolls are a great way to use what you have on hand – be led by the flavours of the sausage.

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC (fan 160ºC). Lightly grease a large oven tray (or use two trays if needed).

Squeeze the sausage meat from the casings into a mixing bowl. Add the grated apple and carrot, chutney, parsley, cracked pepper and most of the beaten egg - keeping 1-2 tbsp aside for brushing the pastry. Use your hands to mix until well combined. Add the breadcrumbs and mix together. On a lightly floured bench place the two sheets of pastry side by side. Cut the pastry squares in half lengthways to make 4 rectangles roughly 12.5cm high by 25cm wide. Take a quarter of the sausage mixture and shape into a log running along the middle of the first rectangle of pastry. Lift the pastry up and over, then gently roll to encase the meat ending with the cut side down. Use a small serrated knife to cut into 6 (4 cm wide) rolls and place them onto the baking tray. Repeat with the remaining pastry and sausage mixture. Brush the tops of the sausage rolls with the remaining beaten egg and sprinkle with the seeds. Bake for 30 minutes - swapping trays halfway through if using two trays. Transfer to a plate for serving. The sausage rolls are best served warm with plum or tomato sauce for dipping, and a green salad.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz