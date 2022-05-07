Weekend Baking: Sugar, spice and all things nice

With cooler weather closing in I’m all about foods that warm you from the inside out – and that’s not limited to savoury dishes.

Sugar and warm spices are a marriage made in heaven, as these three recipes show. Not only do they taste delicious, they’ll fill your house with the heady scent of autumn, and are perfect partners to curling up on the sofa with a blanket and a good book.

Summer who?

Chai spiced gingernuts

Emma Boyd Chai spiced gingernuts: to dunk or not to dunk?

A take on the classic Kiwi staple that is the gingernut cookie, the addition of chai spices and molasses lends these crunchy biscuits a beautiful depth of flavour and brings them to another level of sophistication.

Oaty ginger crunch

Erin Clarkson Stuff Life and Style. Supplied image for Oaty Ginger Crunch

This ginger crunch has an oaty base and a super-spicy ginger filling. You can top it with crystallised ginger, but it’s also delicious with some pistachios and lime zest, or just left as is.

Wholegrain apple crumb muffins

DIXIE D. VEREEN/Washington Post Wholegrain apple crumb muffins to die for.

These healthy muffins have a tender crumb, the aroma of warm apple pie and just the right level of sweetness. How can you resist?