Dinner Sorted: Five suprisingly swift hearty meals

We often think of dishes like roasts or casseroles as being achievable only on weekends and available on weeknights only if frozen in advance, but as this week’s recipes show, that isn’t always the case.

From a roast chook to a rich, hearty soup and a bright vegetarian tray bake, these are all meals that you can start at 5pm and be eating by the first ad break in the 6 o’clock news.

One of them is even designed to use the leftovers of another, making the next night’s meal even easier and reducing waste.

Layered bean and kale tortilla bake

Winter frosts add sweetness to the kale layer in this tasty chilli bean bake.

Quick roast chicken

Feel like a roast chicken but short on time? Not only can you whip this one up in an hour, we have an idea for the leftovers, which is…

Leftovers pasta bake with creamy cauliflower sauce

When you combine work plus ferrying kids around to after-school activities, and walk in the door at 5pm or later, having half the dinner pre-made makes this time of day much smoother.

Smoky minestrone soup

The smoked paprika in this soup intensifies the tomato colour and creates a lovely smoky undertone. If you can't find thick-cut pancetta, regular thinly sliced pancetta will create the same flavour. For a vegetarian version, use vegetable stock and omit the pancetta.

Roast beef with thyme roasted vegetables & gravy

What's better than a roast beef with all the trimmings? Mustard and thyme flavours add a special touch.