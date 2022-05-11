Last minute dinner sorted: Cook beef nasi goreng tonight

Rice, like pasta, is a food that is prepared in different ways in almost all corners of the world. I love almost any savoury rice dish, from sushi to risotto and even the brown rice salads my hippy-leaning parents made in my childhood, but nasi goreng is one of my absolute favourites.

This fried rice meal originated in Indonesia, quickly spread to Malaysia and is now eaten across South East Asia, which means there is not really any such thing as an “authentic” version any more. The soy sauce and spices will give you the flavour, and after that, you can feel free to substitute here. Just about any meat or plant-based substitute will do, as will most vegetables – carrots, cabbage and mushrooms are all featured in various parts of the world.

Nasi goreng is a real comfort food, and in my experience a whole-family pleaser.

BEEF NASI GORENG WITH SESAME SAUCE

Serves 4. Ready in 35 mins.

Ingredients

For the rice

300g jasmine rice

2 ¼ cup boiling water

2 tsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp soy sauce

For the veggies

1 capsicum, diced

1 broccoli, cut into small florets

1 carrot, grated

Egg

1 spring onion, thinly sliced

4 eggs

For the beef

1 Tbsp ginger, grated

500g beef mince

Nasi goreng spices (½ tsp ground ginger, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp chives, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp Chinese five spice)

1 tsp salt

For the sesame crème

3 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp boiling water

To serve

Pinch of chilli flakes

Method

Bring a full kettle to the boil.

Combine rice, boiling water measure and a pinch of salt in a medium pot and bring to the boil with the lid on. Once boiling, reduce to lowest heat to cook for 12 minutes. Turn off heat and steam, covered, for 5 more minutes. Do not lift lid during cooking.

Prep capsicum, broccoli, carrot and ginger and set aside. Prep spring onion. Whisk eggs in a medium bowl with spring onion. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat a drizzle of oil in a large non-stick fry-pan or wok on medium-high heat. Pour in egg mixture and cook for about 4 minutes, until set. Set egg aside and keep pan on medium-high heat.

Heat a drizzle of oil in pan, add beef and cook for about 4 minutes, until browned. Add nasi goreng spices, ginger and salt and cook a further 2 minutes, until beef is cooked through. Remove beef from pan and set aside in a bowl. Reserve pan.

Return reserved pan to medium-high heat and add a drizzle of oil. Add capsicum, broccoli, carrot and a splash of water to pan and cook for about 5 minutes, until tender. Set veggies aside with beef and keep pan on medium-high heat.

Add sesame oil and cooked rice to pan, cook for 3 minutes, stirring often and scraping bottom of pan. Add soy sauce and stir to combine. Return beef and veggies to pan and cook about 1 minute, until heated through. Season to taste with soy sauce. Thinly slice egg.

In a small bowl, whisk all sesame crème ingredients together.

Serve nasi goreng topped with egg, sesame crème and chilli flakes.

