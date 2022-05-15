Recipe: Sam Mannering's slow roasted short ribs
I’m a little bit obsessed by the performance potential of this dish, the whole thing of spooning fragrant boiling oil over the meat to infuse and crisp it up a little.
A bit TikTokky, yes, but we live in a performative age and I have an acting degree that I’m not using, so go figure.
Long and slow will do the trick with the meat. Give it loving time. Every oven is different, so if the meat isn’t melting apart and is looking a little dark, then turn down the heat and give it a bit longer, covering with a bit of foil if you think it doesn’t need to go any darker.
Serve this alongside some steamed jasmine rice; the beef is rich as hell so I don’t think it needs much more to go with it, some wilted leafy greens perhaps.
SLOW ROASTED SHORT RIB WITH CHILLI AND CHINESE CHIVES
PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 5 HOURS
SERVES: 4-6
Ingredients
About 2.5-3kg beef short rib on the bone
½ cup dark soy sauce
3 tbsp black Chinese vinegar
Thumb’s worth of fresh ginger, sliced
Couple of spring onion, cut into 3 inch lengths
Sesame oil
Sea salt
Cooking oil
1 red chilli, thinly sliced
Handful of Chinese chives, finely chopped
Method
-
Preheat the oven to 150°C on bake.
-
Place the short rib in a deep roasting tray and follow with the soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, spring onion, 2 tbsp of sesame oil and a bit of salt. Using your hands, combine everything together a bit and smear into the meat.
-
Arrange the meat, bone side down, on the tray and add a little water to the bottom of the pan. Pop into the preheated oven to roast slowly for about 4 hours, until the meat is dark brown, crisp, and absolutely melting tender. Give it longer if it needs it.
-
Once out of the oven, allow to rest a bit before slipping out the bones from underneath - they should be easy to remove. Slice thinly into 2 inch long pieces and arrange on a warm platter.
-
In a small saucepan, add 4 tbsp of cooking oil and 2 tbsp of sesame oil and place over a high heat. Have your chilli and chives prepped and ready. Once the oil is hot and shimmering, add the chilli and chives and quickly fry for 30 seconds, then carefully spoon or pour over the beef. Serve immediately.
Sunday Magazine