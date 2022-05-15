Recipe: Sam Mannering's slow roasted short ribs

I’m a little bit obsessed by the performance potential of this dish, the whole thing of spooning fragrant boiling oil over the meat to infuse and crisp it up a little.

A bit TikTokky, yes, but we live in a performative age and I have an acting degree that I’m not using, so go figure.

Sam Mannering The delicious reward of low, slow cooking...

Long and slow will do the trick with the meat. Give it loving time. Every oven is different, so if the meat isn’t melting apart and is looking a little dark, then turn down the heat and give it a bit longer, covering with a bit of foil if you think it doesn’t need to go any darker.

Serve this alongside some steamed jasmine rice; the beef is rich as hell so I don’t think it needs much more to go with it, some wilted leafy greens perhaps.

SLOW ROASTED SHORT RIB WITH CHILLI AND CHINESE CHIVES

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 5 HOURS

SERVES: 4-6

Ingredients

About 2.5-3kg beef short rib on the bone

½ cup dark soy sauce

3 tbsp black Chinese vinegar

Thumb’s worth of fresh ginger, sliced

Couple of spring onion, cut into 3 inch lengths

Sesame oil

Sea salt

Cooking oil

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

Handful of Chinese chives, finely chopped

Method